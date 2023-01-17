|
17.01.2023 09:15:03
SberBank selected RAS highlights for 12M 2022
|
Sberbank (SBER)
SberBank selected RAS highlights for 12M 2022
January 17, Moscow
Client activity metrics2
Number of retail clients reached 106.7 mn people, while the number of corporate clients exceeded 3 mn companies.
Client activity and engagement in digital channels remained high: DAU/MAU of SberBank Online was over 50%.
Number of SberPrime subscribers increased by 0.3 mn in December and by 1.5 mn in 2022 to exceed 5.7 mn.
Number of SberSpasibo loyalty program clients increased by 0.8 mn in December, or by 9.7 mn in 12M2022 to 66.2 mn users.
Total corporate loan portfolio increased by 0.5%3 in December, and by 12.4%3 in 12M2022 to RUB18.8 trn.
Loan portfolio asset quality remained stable. The share of overdue loans in total loan portfolio in December came down to 2.2%, which was lower than the level of the end of 2021.
Retail client funding exceeded RUB18.3 trn, up by 8.2%3 both in December and for 12M2022, to a large extent thanks to interesting seasonal promos for SberPrime+ suscribers and payroll clients.
Corporate client funding increased by 0.8%3 in December to RUB8.7 trn (-0.7%3 for 12M2022).
Key efficiency results for 2022 (excluding subsequent events)
Net fee and commission income increased by 16.7% y-o-y in December 2022 to RUB67.5 bn, or by 6.2% y-o-y for 12M2022 to RUB614.8 bn.
Cost of Risk in December came at 0.2%4, to a large extent thanks to a positive effect from bad loan recoveries. In the first half of the year, the Bank booked sizable provisions against the materialized risks. In the second half of the year the provisioning levels normalized. Overall, Cost of Risk for the year was 3.7%4.
Operating expenses in December 2022 declined by 12% y-o-y to RUB80.6 bn. The cost optimization program lowered expenses by 5% y-o-y for the year. The Bank expects immaterial impact from subsequent events on the overall operating expenses results.
In December the Bank earned RUB125.5 bn (+40.1% y-o-y) net profit, while the result for the year exceeded RUB300 bn.
Sberbank PJSC exceeds all management buffers to capital adequacy ratios that were set by the Supervisory Board in December 2021.
Such results were achieved without applying the Central Banks forbearance measures that were available to Russian financial institutions, including predetermined foreign exchange rate and revaluation price of securities, lower provisioning against certain companies and other.
1 excluding subsequent events post the results date
2 management accounts
3 excluding the effect from FX revaluation
5 including the securitization portfolio
# # #
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by Sberbank of Russia (the Bank) and has not been independently verified. This press release does not constitute or form part or all of, and should not be construed as, any offer of, or any invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase, subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, or a recommendation regarding, any shares or other securities representing shares in, or any other securities of the Bank, or any member of the Banks group, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its presentation or distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or any commitment whatsoever or any investment decision. The information in this press release is confidential and is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.
The information in this press release or in oral statements of the management of the Bank may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, statements regarding the Banks intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Banks results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, targets, strategies, and the industry in which the Bank operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Bank cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Bank operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward looking statements contained in this press release or in oral statements of the management of the Bank. In addition, even if the Banks results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Bank operates are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in this press release or made in oral statements, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
Sberbank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.
The information and opinions contained in this press release or in oral statements of the management of the Bank are provided as at the date of this press release or as at the other date if indicated and are subject to change without notice.
No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this press release or oral statements of the management of the Bank or on assumptions made as to its completeness.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Bank, its subsidiaries or any of their respective advisers, officers, employees or agents, as to the accuracy of the information or opinions or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this press release or its contents.
This press release is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.
By attending or reviewing this press release, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing.
|
