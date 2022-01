Sberbank (SBER)

Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding



20-Jan-2022 / 19:00 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sberbank informs that its PDMR Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, made the transaction in Sberbank's equity instruments.