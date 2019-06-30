|
30.06.2019 12:00:23
Sberbank and Emirates NBD announce official approval of the deal by banking regulators in UAE, Turkey, Austria and Russia
|
Sberbank (SBER)
30th June 2019, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC ("Emirates NBD") and Sberbank of Russia ("Sberbank") refer to the announcement dated 3rd April 2019 relating to the execution of Restated Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") between both parties, in relation to Emirates NBD's acquisition of the shares representing 99.85% of the share capital of Denizbank A.Ş. ("Denizbank") from Sberbank (the 'Transaction").
We have since received regulatory approval for the Transaction from the Central Bank of United Arab Emirates (CB UAE), the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BRSA), Turkey, the Financial Market Authority (FMA), in Austria and Central Bank of Russia (CBR) to proceed with the transaction. All required approvals from banking regulators have been received. A few remaining regulatory approvals are currently being sought, following which the parties will be in a position to complete the Transaction.
|ISIN:
|US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|SBER
|LEI Code:
|549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|11790
|EQS News ID:
|833357
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Sberbank of Russiamehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|Sberbank and Emirates NBD announce official approval of the deal by banking regulators in UAE, Turkey, Austria and Russia (EQS Group)
|
20.06.19
|Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (EQS Group)
|
17.06.19
|Sberbank has released its interim accounting (financial) statements for 1Q2019 (under RAS) (EQS Group)
|
14.06.19
|Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali (EQS Group)
|
07.06.19
|Sberbank RAS 5M 2019: The Bank earned RUB75.7 bn in May, up 13.6% year over year (EQS Group)
|
24.05.19
|Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting (EQS Group)
|
24.05.19
|Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on May 24 (EQS Group)
|
14.05.19
|Sberbank RAS 4M 2019: The Bank earned RUB75.2 bn in April, up 13.5% year over year (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Sberbank of Russiamehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigten sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}