30.06.2019 12:00:23

Sberbank and Emirates NBD announce official approval of the deal by banking regulators in UAE, Turkey, Austria and Russia

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank and Emirates NBD announce official approval of the deal by banking regulators in UAE, Turkey, Austria and Russia

30-Jun-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30th June 2019, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC ("Emirates NBD") and Sberbank of Russia ("Sberbank") refer to the announcement dated 3rd April 2019 relating to the execution of Restated Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") between both parties, in relation to Emirates NBD's acquisition of the shares representing 99.85% of the share capital of Denizbank A.Ş. ("Denizbank") from Sberbank (the 'Transaction").

We have since received regulatory approval for the Transaction from the Central Bank of United Arab Emirates (CB UAE), the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BRSA), Turkey, the Financial Market Authority (FMA), in Austria and Central Bank of Russia (CBR) to proceed with the transaction. All required approvals from banking regulators have been received. A few remaining regulatory approvals are currently being sought, following which the parties will be in a position to complete the Transaction.

For enquiries:
Sberbank of Russia
Investor Relations
+7 495 957 59 60
ir@sberbank.ru
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 11790
EQS News ID: 833357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

