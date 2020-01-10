10.01.2020 18:21:00

SBA Extends Comment Period for Consolidation of Mentor Protégé Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is extending the comment period for the proposed rule in the Federal Register to consolidate its Mentor Protégé Programs an additional 21 days in response to the significant level of interest and requests from multiple stakeholders for an extension. The comment period has now been extended to Feb. 7, 2020.

The SBA is proposing to merge the 8(a) Business Development (BD) Mentor-Protégé Program and the All Small Mentor-Protégé Program to eliminate confusion and remove unnecessary duplication of functions within the SBA. This proposed rule will:

  • Eliminate the requirement that 8(a) Participants seeking 8(a) contracts as a joint venture submit the joint venture to SBA for review and approval prior to contract award;
  • Revise several 8(a) Business Development Program regulations to reduce unnecessary or excessive burdens on 8(a) participants and clarify other related regulatory provisions to eliminate confusion among small businesses and procuring activities;
  • Requires firms to recertify its size and/or socioeconomic status for all set-aside orders under unrestricted multiple award contracts (MACs), except for orders and Blanket Purchase Agreements issued under the General Services Administration's Federal Supply Schedule Program;
  • Require firms to recertify its socioeconomic status for all set-aside orders where the required socioeconomic status for the order differs from that of the underlying set-aside MAC contract (e.g., HUBZone set-aside order against a small business set-aside MAC); and
  • Allow for size and/or socioeconomic protests issued against unrestricted MACs, or for set-aside orders based on a different socioeconomic status from the underlying set-aside MAC except for orders or Blanket Purchase Agreements issued under any Federal Supply Schedule contract.

Comments can be submitted on this proposed rule by Feb. 7, 2020, at www.regulations.gov, identified with the following RIN number: RIN # 3245-AG94.

Interested parties may also mail comments to: Brenda Fernandez, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Policy, Planning and Liaison, 409 Third Street SW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC 20416.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Contact:Tiffani.Clements@sba.gov 
Follow us onTwitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram 
Release Number: 20-01

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-extends-comment-period-for-consolidation-of-mentor-protege-programs-300985034.html

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

