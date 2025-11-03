Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’236 0.0%  SPI 16’983 0.0%  Dow 47’337 -0.5%  DAX 24’132 0.7%  Euro 0.9307 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’679 0.3%  Gold 4’002 0.0%  Bitcoin 86’085 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8082 0.4%  Öl 64.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BioNTech-Aktie stabil: Verlust schrumpft deutlich - Partnerschaft mit Bristol Myers Squibb zahlt sich aus
Wegen Gegengebots für Metsera: Pfizer verklagt Novo Nordisk - Aktien uneins
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie kaum verändert: Gewinn höher als erwartet
Ausblick: Pfizer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
IREN-Aktie: Milliarden-Deal mit Microsoft treibt australischen Rechenzentrumsbetreiber an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SBA Communications REIT Aktie 35380085 / US78410G1040

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.11.2025 22:26:46

SBA Communications Corporation Announces Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

SBA Communications REIT
153.46 CHF 0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $236.81 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $258.53 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $732.32 million from $667.59 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $236.81 Mln. vs. $258.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $732.32 Mln vs. $667.59 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.808 - $2.828 Bln

Nachrichten zu SBA Communications REIT (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?