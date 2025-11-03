SBA Communications Corporation Announces Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $236.81 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $258.53 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $732.32 million from $667.59 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $236.81 Mln. vs. $258.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $732.32 Mln vs. $667.59 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.808 - $2.828 Bln