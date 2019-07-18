SBA Celebrates Opening of New Idaho Women's Business Center in Boise July 19

The new WBC, hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, will open two new locations in Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, with plans to secure an additional location in Idaho Falls. The University of Idaho will serve as a co-partner to the Idaho WBC.

The SBA WBCs are a national network of more than 100 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing and procurement.



