18.07.2019 00:49:00

SBA Celebrates Opening of New Idaho Women's Business Center in Boise July 19

BOISE, Idaho, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Idaho Women's Business Center (WBC) Ribbon Cutting


The new WBC, hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, will open two new locations in Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, with plans to secure an additional location in Idaho Falls. The University of Idaho will serve as a co-partner to the Idaho WBC.



WHEN:

Friday, July 19, 2019


10:00 a.m.



WHERE:

Idaho State Capitol


700 W. Jefferson St., 2nd Floor Rotunda


Boise, ID 83720



WHO:

Opportunities to interview:


• Associate Administrator Allen Gutierrez, SBA's Office of Entrepreneurial Development


•  Regional Administrator Jeremy Field, SBA's Pacific Northwest Region (WA, OR, ID, AK)


•  Idaho WBC Director Diane Bevan, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce




Other speakers include:


•  Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho)


•  Senator James E. Risch (R-Idaho)



WHY:

The SBA WBCs are a national network of more than 100 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing and procurement.




In fiscal year 2018, the WBC program counseled and trained nearly 152,000 entrepreneurs nationwide.  According to the SBA Office of Advocacy, there are 9.9 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. They employ more than 8 million workers, provide more than $264 billion in wages and salaries to employees, and contribute $1.4 trillion in sales to the national economy.



SOCIAL:

@SBAgov, @SBAPacificNW



MORE INFO:

Visit www.sba.gov/women or www.sba.gov/local-assistance

SBA LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Small Business Administration) (PRNewsFoto/U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINIS...) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Small Business Administrat)

 

Contact: Cecelia.Taylor@sba.gov (202) 401-3059
Follow: @SBAPacificNW, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram
Advisory Number: MA19-05

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-celebrates-opening-of-new-idaho-womens-business-center-in-boise-july-19-300887062.html

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

