|
04.12.2019 08:15:00
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, December 2019
Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement 4 December 2019 at 8.15 a.m. (CET)
|Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, December 2019
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Virtanen, Ari Tapani
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number
|743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20191201102857_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Savosolar Plc
|LEI:
|743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2019-12-02
|Venue:
|FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Subscription
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000123096
|Volume:
|200 000
|Unit price:
|0.00730 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|200 000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00730 Euro
SAVOSOLAR PLC
For more information:
Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com
About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.
The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.
