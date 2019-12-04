+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 08:15:00

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, December 2019

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement             4 December 2019 at 8.15 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, December 2019

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Virtanen, Ari Tapani 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20191201102857_3 
Issuer
Name:Savosolar Plc
LEI:743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-12-02
Venue:FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Nature of the transaction:Subscription
  
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000123096
  
Volume:200 000
Unit price:0.00730 Euro
  
Aggregated transactions 
Volume:200 000
Volume weighted average price:0.00730 Euro


SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com


About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.

