Company Announcement 2 July 2019 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar delivers to Suur-Savon Sähkö Finland's largest solar heating system

Savosolar has received an order from Suur-Savon Sähkö Oy for a solar heating system. Suur-Savon Sähkö builds an environmentally friendly local district heating center in Puumala. In this center the energy is produced by a solar thermal-heat pump hybrid system, part of which is Savosolar's collector system. Calefa Oy from Hollola is the turn-key supplier of the heat pump section and center. This is the third year in a row that Savosolar will supply Finland's largest solar heating system, this time with a system of over 400 m2, first time in Finland. The value of this deal is over 170 thousand euros and the delivery is scheduled to take place during autumn 2019.

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .