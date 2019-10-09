|
09.10.2019 02:59:00
Saving Family Dogs From Shelters: New Book, What About the Dog? Provides Dog Owners With a Much-Needed Safety Net
CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Ciana Calabrese, author and professional petsitter, sets out on a mission to get dog owners talking about and planning for the unexpected. Part journal and part guide, What About The Dog? Everything You Need to Know About My Dog's Care (In Case I'm Not Around to Ask!) reminds its readers that 'animal shelters are filled with assumptions.'
"This journal really is a call to action," Calabrese explains. "I know far too many heartbreaking stories of people who passed away or became seriously ill and the people they 'assumed' would take their dog just didn't have the time, money or interest. Those dogs end up at overcrowded animal shelters as owner surrenders who are usually first in line to be euthanized."
What About The Dog?, available now on Amazon, intends to minimize the transitional stress for both dog owners and their dogs when the unexpected happens," Calabrese continues. "It's extremely unsettling for a dog to suddenly lose an owner. Their entire world turns upside down; its also chaotic for the people expected to take in an animal they either weren't anticipating and/or weren't adequately prepared to support. This journal promises to help make the transition easier for the dogs that are deeply loved by owners sharing details of each specific routing and habit. What About The Dog? is a solution that brings peace of mind for dog owners, should rehoming ever become necessary."
Press Contact
Christine Ciana Calabrese
7083886140
Whataboutthedogbook@gmail.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saving-family-dogs-from-shelters-new-book-what-about-the-dog-provides-dog-owners-with-a-much-needed-safety-net-300934383.html
SOURCE Christine Ciana Calabrese
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}