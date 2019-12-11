+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 20:03:00

Savii Inc. Announces New Client: Eden Health

TAMPA, Florida, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savii Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of Eden Health, a division of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies. Eden Health will retain Savii Inc. as their Home Care business line's agency management software.

"We are thrilled to partner with Savii and excited about the possibilities that this partnership will generate," said Jamie Brown, Vice President of Home Services. "As a company, we are always looking at utilizing technology that will enable us to create a dynamic, client-centered approach to arm our care staff with the tools they need in order to provide exceptional care to our valued clients."

Eden and Savii's relationship blossomed through an in-depth discovery process where key areas of optimization were uncovered. Ultimately, Eden selected Savii for its unmatched revenue cycle management, true hierarchical database that supports a multi-location and multi-state agency, and the flexibility of the home care billing module.

Savii CEO, Kristen Duell says, "We are excited to be partnering with Eden Health and look forward to supporting their business growth through streamlined workflows."

About EmpRes:
Eden Health is a division of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned family of companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities, and home health, hospice, and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

About Savii:
Savii is a Home Care technology provider that believes in designing and developing agency management and point-of-care solutions that transform the way care is delivered in the home. Innovation is at the heart of everything Savii does. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group.

For more information, please visit: 
https://www.saviicare.com/
https://www.eden-health.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952987/Savii_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:18
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:52
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
13:30
Saudi-Arabien benötigt höheren Ölpreis
11:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:02
SMI schafft noch die Wende
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
Zurich-CEO: Finanzmärkte sind sehr herausfordernd
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert leicht
Wall Street im Sog des Zinsentscheids -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Calida-Aktie legt deutlich zu: CEO ist mit bisherigem Weihnachtsgeschäft zufrieden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Sog des Zinsentscheids -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwochnachmittag etwas erholen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex schliesslich zulegen konnte. Vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid tritt die Wall Street auf der Stelle. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;