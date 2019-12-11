Savii Inc. Announces New Client: Eden Health

TAMPA, Florida, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savii Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of Eden Health, a division of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies. Eden Health will retain Savii Inc. as their Home Care business line's agency management software.

"We are thrilled to partner with Savii and excited about the possibilities that this partnership will generate," said Jamie Brown, Vice President of Home Services. "As a company, we are always looking at utilizing technology that will enable us to create a dynamic, client-centered approach to arm our care staff with the tools they need in order to provide exceptional care to our valued clients."

Eden and Savii's relationship blossomed through an in-depth discovery process where key areas of optimization were uncovered. Ultimately, Eden selected Savii for its unmatched revenue cycle management, true hierarchical database that supports a multi-location and multi-state agency, and the flexibility of the home care billing module.

Savii CEO, Kristen Duell says, "We are excited to be partnering with Eden Health and look forward to supporting their business growth through streamlined workflows."

About EmpRes:

Eden Health is a division of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned family of companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities, and home health, hospice, and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

About Savii:

Savii is a Home Care technology provider that believes in designing and developing agency management and point-of-care solutions that transform the way care is delivered in the home. Innovation is at the heart of everything Savii does. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group.

