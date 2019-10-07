SaVida Health, an Outpatient Medical Practice for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction, Opens its Fifth Vermont Location in Colchester, Vermont

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, is opening a new treatment center in Colchester, VT on October 17th. SaVida Health Colchester is the fifth Vermont location—joining the SaVida Health Bennington, Springfield, Newport, and Vergennes sites.

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis and providing comprehensive, evidenced based services designed to meet a person's unique needs. In addition to prescribing FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol during weekly, biweekly or monthly visits, SaVida's licensed professionals also provide medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. Through its case management services, SaVida helps connect its patients who might be experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, or unemployment to area resources. This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"We are so pleased to bring another option for patients seeking recovery from opiate and alcohol use. Our goal is to help people reclaim their lives with effective treatment and we prescribe buprenorphine-based medicines (e.g. Suboxone) and Vivitrol, which have many benefits. Our patients meet with our licensed providers on a weekly or monthly basis at conveniently scheduled appointments. We work with our patients to reach their goals, whether that is achieving sobriety or maintaining sobriety—with or without medication," said Dr. Sue Cary, Medical Director at SaVida Health.

"I grew up in Colchester, so I couldn't be more excited to bring our services to this community," said Sharon Shepard, Chief Operating Officer at SaVida Health. "Addiction is a chronic disease that has touched most people's lives. Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options. We help educate patients and their families and offer individualized treatment programs that are tailored to the needs of each patient. We have a very high success rate in helping our patients achieve and maintain sobriety."

SaVida Health Colchester is currently accepting patients for its opening on October 17th. SaVida Health is also part of Vermont's Hub and Spoke program and accepts Medicaid and most insurance plans. SaVida Health Colchester is located in Fort Ethan Allen at 462 Hegeman Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446. Appointments can be made at the Colchester location by calling (802) 448-5072 or at any of SaVida's locations by calling (833) 356-4080 or by visiting www.SaVidaHealth.com.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a leader in addiction medicine offering outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. SaVida is an innovator in addressing social and economic factors that directly impact a person's ability to reclaim their lives and to recover. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health operates outpatient treatment centers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at www.SaVidaHealth.com.

