+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 20:19:00

SAVI Welcomes Eric Smith to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, today announces the addition of Eric Smith to its Board of Directors and as a technical advisor to SAVI.

Eric co-founded Control4 in 2003 and served as the company's chief technology officer for nearly a dozen years. During his tenure at Control4, Eric was instrumental in introducing a new paradigm to the business of home control and in doing so, redefined the term "smart home." In his new role as technology advisor and board member for SAVI, he will provide guidance and expertise as the company sets a path to transform commercial AV automation and control and radically improve the install experience.

"We are thrilled to add Eric to SAVI's Board of Directors. His legacy in creating groundbreaking platforms and products that were responsible for reinventing residential home automation aligns with our vision to disrupt the commercial AV automation market," said John Dorsey, SAVI CEO. "Eric's knack for thinking outside the box, along with his unique ability to incubate novel ideas, will contribute greatly to SAVI's momentum in the market."

"SAVI's vision to radically simplify every facet of the commercial AV automation experience for dealers and their customers -- is backed thus far by stellar technology and product innovation.  I'm excited to work with the R&D team to accelerate development to deliver more SAVI-powered products to enable dealers to design impressive and immersive AV experiences for their customers," said Eric Smith.

Prior to Control4, Eric co-founded STSN, a provider of broadband services for business travelers, before which he co-founded PHAST Corporation. He later served as the CTO for SilverVue, a healthcare software provider that aims to improve patient experiences and enable them to make well-informed decisions regarding post-acute care.

SAVI aims to dramatically reduce the time and cost associated with set up and programming to bring the fun back to commercial AV. In August, SAVI released its next generation commercial automation and control system, SAVI 3, which streamlines installation, programming, and expense with simple programming tools, intuitive end-user software to manage the system onsite, an easy-to-use user interface, and a whole new line of hardware. SAVI 3 will be available to certified dealers this quarter. Certified dealers may sign up for a 2-day, in-depth virtual training session on the SAVI dealer website. Those interested in becoming a SAVI dealer may find more information at https://www.savicontrols.com/become-a-dealer/.

About SAVI Controls

Established in 2014, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution that is focused on delivering delightful experiences to the end user. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful server along with the hardware and user interface software that come together to streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software is available today through dealers. For more information visit www.hellosavi.com

Press Contact:
Susan Cashen
650-387-8811
255543@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savi-welcomes-eric-smith-to-board-of-directors-301140269.html

SOURCE SAVI Controls

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 224.30
0.95 %
Lonza Grp 570.40
0.71 %
Geberit 542.80
0.44 %
ABB 23.59
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’961.00
-0.13 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
-1.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.40
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 68.50
-1.81 %
CS Group 9.07
-1.86 %
Roche Hldg G 320.20
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:52
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
16:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Der Dow Jones bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB