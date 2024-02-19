|
19.02.2024 13:00:00
Save the date: Harvia will host a Capital Markets Day on 29 May 2024
Harvia Plc press release 19 February 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EET
Harvia Plc will organize a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, other capital markets representatives and media on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. At the event, Harvia’s CEO Matias Järnefelt and other members of the Group Management Team will give an update on the company’s strategy and financial targets.
The event will be held in English at Harvia headquarters in Muurame, Finland, and it will be possible to follow the event via a live webcast.
An invitation with a detailed agenda and registration information will be published closer to the event.
For more information, please contact:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Harvia Plc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Harvia Plc Registered Shs
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV
In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Der heimische Markt gewinnt zum Wochenstart hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich in der neuen Woche mit leichten Abschlägen. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}