19.06.2019 09:25:00

Save the Date - Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day December 5

LUND, Sweden, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's capital markets day 2019, will be held at the Malmö Arena Hotel, Malmö, Sweden. The official program will start at approx. 11:00 a.m. CET and end at approximately 4:30 p.m. CET. More information will follow in the official invitation, which will be sent out during the autumn.

Contact:
Gabriella Grotte
Investor Relations Manager
+46-46-36-74-82
gabriella.grotte@alfalaval.com

Beata Ardhe
Investor Relations
+46-46-36-65-26
beata.ardhe@alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/save-the-date---alfa-laval-s-capital-markets-day-december-5,c2844086

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/2844086/1065156.pdf

PDF

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-the-date---alfa-lavals-capital-markets-day-december-5-300871111.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Nachrichten

