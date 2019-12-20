20.12.2019 23:00:00

Save on Outgoing Luxury and Performance Vehicles at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over a century, drivers have chosen Mercedes-Benz vehicles above others for their cutting-edge performance, precision engineering and focus on sophistication and luxury. Designers and engineers at Mercedes-Benz consistently manage to produce cars and SUVs that offer something evocative throughout the model's design and driving experience.

Because of the unique qualities of the vehicles on the Mercedes-Benz lineup, drivers have come to associate the manufacturer with offering a superior product. This exclusivity means that, unlike mass-market automotive brands, Mercedes-Benz vehicles don't share the ever-present barrage of sales events one might find with a down-market competitor.

Still, opportunities to find an exciting and refined car or SUV are abundant with Mercedes-Benz. The model-year clearance event is perhaps the most compelling, however.

With new 2020 Mercedes-Benz models already occupying the bulk of the dealership floor-space throughout the Mercedes-Benz dealership network, the staff at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City – an award-winning Mercedes-Benz dealership in Kansas City – are highlighting the opportunity to save on 2019 models.

Drivers who shop the massive inventory of 2019 Mercedes-Benz models at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City will find acclaimed vehicles like the C-Class Sedan, GLE SUV, CLA 250 Coupe and more. They'll also enjoy the best prices of the year on these models as Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City staff work to make room for the incoming 2020 inventory.

To help illustrate these savings as well as provide a portal to qualified models, the staff at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City have published a page to the dealership's website detailing this unique end-of-the-year savings opportunity.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City website, http://www.mb-kc.com, or call the dealership sales team at 855-979-0605. Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is located at 13851 S. Kansas Ave. in Kansas City.

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City

