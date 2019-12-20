|
20.12.2019 23:00:00
Save on Outgoing Luxury and Performance Vehicles at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over a century, drivers have chosen Mercedes-Benz vehicles above others for their cutting-edge performance, precision engineering and focus on sophistication and luxury. Designers and engineers at Mercedes-Benz consistently manage to produce cars and SUVs that offer something evocative throughout the model's design and driving experience.
Because of the unique qualities of the vehicles on the Mercedes-Benz lineup, drivers have come to associate the manufacturer with offering a superior product. This exclusivity means that, unlike mass-market automotive brands, Mercedes-Benz vehicles don't share the ever-present barrage of sales events one might find with a down-market competitor.
Still, opportunities to find an exciting and refined car or SUV are abundant with Mercedes-Benz. The model-year clearance event is perhaps the most compelling, however.
With new 2020 Mercedes-Benz models already occupying the bulk of the dealership floor-space throughout the Mercedes-Benz dealership network, the staff at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City – an award-winning Mercedes-Benz dealership in Kansas City – are highlighting the opportunity to save on 2019 models.
Drivers who shop the massive inventory of 2019 Mercedes-Benz models at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City will find acclaimed vehicles like the C-Class Sedan, GLE SUV, CLA 250 Coupe and more. They'll also enjoy the best prices of the year on these models as Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City staff work to make room for the incoming 2020 inventory.
To help illustrate these savings as well as provide a portal to qualified models, the staff at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City have published a page to the dealership's website detailing this unique end-of-the-year savings opportunity.
Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City website, http://www.mb-kc.com, or call the dealership sales team at 855-979-0605. Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is located at 13851 S. Kansas Ave. in Kansas City.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}