Save-On-Foods partners with Girl Guides of Canada to sell cookies at stores across Western Canada

LANGLEY, BC, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Save-On-Foods is sending boxes of Girl Guides of Canada's famous chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies to all 175 of its Save-On-Foods and Urban Fare locations to sell the cookies on behalf of Girl Guides amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girl Guides sell cookies as a major fundraiser to support their programs which offer girls and young women opportunities to develop confidence and life skills. Traditionally, local units set up outside of retail stores to sell the cookies or go door-to-door to their neighbours. On March 13, 2020, due to the ongoing need for social distancing, Girl Guides suspended all in-person Girl Guide activities to ensure the health and well-being of girls, adult members, volunteers and the greater community.

This suspension has virtually halted the annual spring Girl Guide cookie campaign, one of the organization's two major fundraising initiatives. As a result, Girl Guides put out a call for help to safely sell the cookies.

Save-On-Foods answered the call, offering to send all the boxes of cookies it could to all Save-On-Foods stores across Western Canada. Now, more than 210,000 boxes of cookies are on their way. The company expects the cookies to hit shelves as early as late next week and they'll be available at all Save-On-Foods and Urban Fare locations from B.C. to Manitoba and north to the Yukon.

"Save-On-Foods has a long history of supporting our communities, and we wanted to help Girl Guides with this fantastic tradition," said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. "For many people, these cookies mark the start of spring, and we are happy to give our customers the chance to support Girl Guides by picking up a box or two next time they shop at Save-On-Foods."

A box of cookies costs $5 and all proceeds go to Girl Guides of Canada. The cookies are available in store and online while supplies last.

Whether girls are planning a camp or buying supplies for activities, the funds from Girl Guide cookie sales make it possible for girls to participate in activities that help them build their confidence, and life-long skills," says Jill Zelmanovits, CEO, Girl Guides of Canada. "Many units have Girl Guide cookies that they cannot sell at this time while they focus on doing their part to practice social distancing to ensure the health of their community. Having the support of a retailer like Save-On-Foods is essential to ensure girls in Guiding can continue to have access to our amazing programming and we are so grateful that they have jumped in to help us out. Their amazing commitment to sell more than 210,000 boxes is a huge relief to our local girl guides and will help us get these cookies into homes across Western Canada."

About Save-On-Foods

Save-On-Foods is committed to Going the Extra Mile for customers in every community served, every day. Known for its unique approach in customizing each store to best suit the needs of the neighbourhood by carrying more than 2,500 locally-made products from more than 2,000 local growers and producers, the company has been innovating and putting customers first for over 100 years. Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members and generous customers have donated more than $30 million to children's hospitals and contribute $3 million in donations to food banks across Western Canada each year.

About Girl Guides of Canada

Girl Guides of Canada–Guides du Canada (GGC) empowers every girl in Guiding to discover herself and be everything she wants to be. In Guiding, girls from 5-17 meet with girls their own age in a safe, inclusive space to explore what matters to them. With programming options ranging from innovative STEM activities to outdoor adventures and discussions on mental health and healthy relationships, girls in Guiding can customize their experience to dive into the topics relevant to them – all with the support of engaged Guiders who are committed to positively impacting their lives. Girl Guide cookies is the official fundraiser for Girl Guides across Canada. The money raised through cookie sales funds innovative and dynamic programs for girls. Over 6 million boxes of cookies are sold each year and Girl Guides have been selling cookies since 1927. For more information visit GirlGuides.ca and follow @girlguidesofcanada on Instagram or @girlguidesofcan on Twitter.

SOURCE Save-On-Foods