Save Money on Car Insurance by Preventing the Theft of Your Vehicle

LOS ANGELES, August 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can save car insurance money if they prevent the theft of their vehicles.

For more info and free quotes, please visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-you-can-prevent-car-thefts/

Cars are an appealing target for any thief. A car is stolen every 40 seconds in the US. The financial losses are huge and they are estimated to be as high as several billion dollars per year. Policyholders that have comprehensive coverage will be reimbursed if their cars got stolen.

To prevent the theft of their vehicles, drivers can follow the next tips:



Do not let the keys in the car. Drivers should not let their cars to be an easy target for thieves. Before leaving the vehicle, drivers should ensure they will not leave their keys in the ignition. It's not uncommon for a car to be stolen after its owner forgets to take the keys from the ignition.

Do not leave the car running while unattended. Even if this happens for a short time, drivers should never leave their cars running while no one is watching it. Thieves only need a few moments to enter a car and make themselves unseen.

Lock the car before leaving. Drivers should double-check if the car is locked before leaving. Most cars have indicators that let drivers know that they are locked. However, many thieves use remote locking jammers to target cars in order to prevent the signal from the fob to reach the target vehicle. In this way, the vehicle will remain unlocked. For this reason, drivers should check twice if their vehicles are locked.

Avoid exposing valuables. Drivers should ensure that their valuables are removed or hidden before leaving the vehicle. Valuable objects like laptops, smartphones, tablets, jewelry, bags, and others can be tempting for thieves that only need a few moments to break a window and take them away.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com