24.08.2019 14:00:00

Save hard-earned money this Labor Day during Nissan sale

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whenever people go car shopping, they often are on the lookout for the best deals and offers. In fact, shopping during a sales event is often the best time to buy a vehicle, as drivers can save money or get the lowest interest rates while financing a vehicle. Just announced in time for Labor Day, Glendale Nissan, a Nissan dealership serving the Glendale Heights and surrounding areas, is hosting a Nissan Labor Day sale.

From now until the end of Sept. 3, 2019, drivers will be able to save plenty of money on the car of their choice. During the Nissan Labor Day sales event, car shoppers can receive $1,000 holiday bonus cash on select Nissan models in our inventory.

Whether shopping online or visiting the dealership, drivers will find plenty of popular Nissan vehicles such as the new Altima and Sentra sedans. Popular SUVs like the fan-favorite Nissan Rogue or even the new Kicks SUV are also available. There is a vehicle for everyone at Glendale Nissan.

Glendale Nissan is a full-service dealership that specializes in both new and used Nissan vehicles. Those interested in shopping the Nissan Labor Day sale can visit the dealership by the end of Sept. 3 to save money on a new car. The dealership will also be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. People can also get in touch with the dealership by visiting the website at http://www.glendalenissan.com or by dialing 630-469-6100 to speak to a representative directly.

 

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte keine klare Richtung gefunden werden. Der DAX rauschte wieder in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street wurden herbe Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.

