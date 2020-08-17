17.08.2020 20:20:00

SavATree Promotes Ryan Torcicollo to General Tree Care Talent Developer

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree is pleased to announce Ryan Torcicollo, ISA Certified Arborist and former owner of Wasatch Arborists, has been promoted to General Tree Care Talent Developer.

Ryan Torcicollo joined SavATree in January of 2020 when SavATree purchased his company Wasatch Arborists of Park City, UT. Ryan gained extensive experience with multiple tree care companies before taking ownership of Wasatch Arborists in 2015. He is qualified in tree risk assessment (TRAQ), electrical hazards awareness (EHAP), and earned the title of Tree Worker Climber Specialist. In addition to these accolades, Ryan was awarded Arborist of the Year in 2019 by the Utah Community Forest Council.

Ryan, professional tree climber and industrial athlete, has earned many tree climbing championship titles including the Utah Tree Climbing championship three years in a row. In 2017, he placed 4th in the North American Tree Climbing Competition (NATCC) and became the 2nd place winner at the 2018 Jambo Tree Climbing Competition, an annual event where arborists participate in various challenges.

With over 43 branch operations, SavATree has been rapidly expanding through acquisitions into new markets which has brought even higher demand for tree care. Ryan plans to meet this demand by setting up an internal climbing school, recruiting new members and instructing staff on critical procedures. As safety is a pillar of SavATree's business model, his focus will be to promote the safe and appropriate practice of tree care by training staff with valuable safety and climbing techniques.

"Ryan is an exceptional technical climber and experienced arborist," noted SavATree Executive Chairman Daniel van Starrenburg. "We are thrilled to promote him to GTC Talent Developer. His talent and skillset are difficult to find, so we're fortunate to have full access to his expertise in order to train our staff on vital safety procedures."

Ryan remarked, "This promotion gives me the opportunity to recruit new climbers and train our team the best way I know how. I plan to uphold SavATree's commitment to safety and become the model of industry standards."

 

SOURCE SavATree

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
09:38
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
09:08
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
09:04
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Produktionskürzungen verringert: Wie OPEC und Verbündete den Ölpreis und die Rohölproduktion begünstigen wollen
US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
Microsoft-Aktie fester - Twitter-Aktie leichter: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
TUI-Aktie verliert deutlich: Deutsche Reisewarnung für fast ganz Spanien - TUI sagt Pauschalreisen ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigen sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB