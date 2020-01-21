21.01.2020 06:00:00

SavATree Expands into Utah with Acquisition of Wasatch Arborists

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub, and lawn care has acquired the Park City, Utah company, Wasatch Arborists. In addition to being their 39th branch, this will be SavATree's first location in the state of Utah as they continue to build momentum in the western half of the country.

"This merger has taken us one step closer toward realizing our strategic goals in the area," said Daniel van Starrenburg, CEO of SavATree, "and we couldn't have found a more well-regarded partner. The resort community around Park City has long benefited from the care of Wasatch Arborists. We have big plans for the area, including introducing an expanded range of service options, like lawn care, plant health care, and organic alternatives."

Wasatch Arborists owner and ISA Certified Arborist Ryan Torcicollo took over the company in 2015 after an extensive career on the east coast. From humble backyard beginnings, he built the premier tree care team in Summit, Wasatch, and Salt Lake counties. He and business partner Jessica Torcicollo, along with Operations Manager Caleb O'Brien, ISA Certified Arborist Charlie Haer, and the valued field specialists, will remain throughout the transition and beyond to serve clients.

"I'm super excited to be working with so many people who have the same small-town, customer-first approach that we do," said Ryan. "We're ready to hit the ground running in 2020."

About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible tree, shrub and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the country. Property programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care—all highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward. Services include tree and shrub pruning, insect, mite and disease management, deer deterrence, and professional lawn care, as well as tree and shrub nutrient/fertilization programs. Holiday décor and pest control available in select markets.

Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

 

SOURCE SavATree

