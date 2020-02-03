SavATree Appoints Carmine Schiavone Chief Executive Officer; Daniel van Starrenburg Becomes Executive Chairman

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree announced today that it has named Carmine Schiavone to succeed Daniel van Starrenburg, the company's long-serving CEO. Mr. van Starrenburg will continue with SavATree as Executive Chairman, overseeing the company's strategic direction and acquisitions program.

Mr. van Starrenburg commented, "We are very excited to have someone of Carmine's caliber join SavATree. Under Carmine's leadership, SavATree will continue to deliver exceptional service for our customers, while I will focus on growing the SavATree family through strategic acquisitions."

Mr. Schiavone spent four years in senior leadership positions at Johnson Controls, most recently as General Manager & Vice President of Fire Protection Solutions & Services. Prior to Johnson Controls, Mr. Schiavone spent 16 years at Tyco, where he took on increasing responsibility as Vice President, General Manager, and Acting Chief Operating Officer across various business units. Carmine holds the Six Sigma Green Belt certification and Lean certification, making him ideally suited for SavATree, a Lean company.

Mr. Schiavone commented, "SavATree stands out as an exceptionally well-run firm, with people and processes more often seen in Fortune 500 companies. I am excited to join a rapidly growing organization with an ongoing commitment to customer service excellence."

Daniel van Starrenburg began his career as a certified arborist in Bedford Hills, New York, purchasing SavATree in 1985 when it was a well-respected local business. Through organic growth and 27 acquisitions completed under Mr. van Starrenburg's leadership, SavATree has become the third largest company in the U.S. tree care industry, with 39 branches operating in 18 states. In June 2017, New York-based private equity firm CI Capital Partners invested in SavATree in a transaction that included a substantial reinvestment of proceeds from Mr. van Starrenburg. With CI Capital Partners' support, SavATree plans to continue growing the company through acquisitions.

Mr. van Starrenburg added, "Each tree care firm has a unique way of doing business. There is something to learn with every acquisition, and we have grown as an organization thanks to the collective wisdom of the fine firms and people that have joined forces with us."

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible tree, shrub and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the country. Property programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care—all highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward. Services include tree and shrub pruning, insect, mite and disease management, deer deterrence, and professional lawn care, as well as tree and shrub nutrient/fertilization programs. Holiday decor and pest control available in select markets. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree