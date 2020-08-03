03.08.2020 22:35:00

Savant Unveils New Name, Brand to Better Reflect its Deep Bench of Expertise and Holistic Approach

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savant Wealth Management (formerly Savant Capital Management), a nationally recognized, fee-only advisory firm headquartered in Rockford, today unveiled its "Wise Counsel" rebrand that includes a new company logo, color palette, website, name change, and tagline.

Savant's fresh approach to delivering wealth management sets itself apart from competitors and was the driving force behind the rebrand efforts. Functioning much like a forward-thinking medical center, Savant leverages its deep bench of financial advisors and in-house estate planning, taxation, trust, insurance and accounting specialists to collaborate, provide valuable insights, and develop a plan of action to address the unique situation of each client.

"In an industry where everyone calls themselves a financial advisor it's hard for clients to know who is really in their corner, and who is truly unbiased. Today's clients are looking for wise counsel," said Brent Brodeski, CEO of Savant. "It's difficult to select a financial advisor when it seems like all firms look, talk, and act alike. We believe Savant's Wise Counsel brand will point investors toward a firm that is truly on their side every step of the way."

The name evolved from "Savant Capital Management" to "Savant Wealth Management" to better describe the comprehensive wealth management services it provides and the continually expanding value proposition it offers clients since its founding.

When designing the new brand, the firm started with the meaning of its name. A savant is a "learned, wise scholar" which speaks to Team Savant and its quest for continued, lifelong learning. From there, the concept evolved into the "Wise Counsel" tagline, which is represented by the logo that is an owl shaped like a shield. With this symbolic shield as its guide, Team Savant stands ready to provide the wise counsel necessary to build ideal futures for its clients, family, and the communities it serves.

Savant serves as a trusted advisor and fiduciary, working in defense of its clients' best interests by walking alongside them on the path to reach their financial goals. As part of this journey, Savant offers its proprietary Ideal Futures Financial Health Assessment that provides an objective and wide-ranging audit of an individual's financial situation. It focuses on 10 key areas to prioritize aspects of an individual's financial situation that need attention to help create a plan of action, unique to each client. This helps to deliver customized plans for clients to move further along the path toward their ideal futures. Savant's new website offers a lite version of the full assessment tool to help individuals identify potential gaps or items needing the help of a financial advisor.

The new brand communicates Savant's wise counsel as one that is approachable and offers an evidence based and common sense approach to wealth management. It is wide and deep, constantly learning and evolving, and it never assumes that the same approach will solve similar problems. Wise counsel comes from its collective education, experience, wisdom, and spirit of Team Savant.

For more information about Savant Wealth Management, visit savantwealth.com.

About Savant Wealth Management
Savant Wealth Management, formerly known as Savant Capital Management, is a leading independent, nationally recognized, fee-only firm serving clients for 30 years with more than $8 billion in assets under management. As a trusted advisor, Savant Wealth Management offers investment management, financial planning, retirement plan, and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting.

Savant Wealth Management ("Savant") is an SEC registered investment adviser headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This material is for general educational purposes only and is not intended as personalized investment, legal, or tax advice. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Please Note: "Ideal" is not intended to give assurance as to achieving successful results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Please see Important Disclosures at savantwealth.com.

Savant is headquartered in Rockford, with locations in Bloomington, Chicago, Downers Grove, Freeport, Hoffman Estates, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Peoria, St. Charles, Sterling, and Wilmette, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Santa Fe, NM; Madison and Park Falls, WI; and McLean, VA.

 

SOURCE Savant Wealth Management

