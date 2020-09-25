Sault College and Humber College Join Together to Offer Unique Engineering Degree

First intake in September 2022. Students can earn credential while studying and living locally

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Sault College and Humber College are partnering to offer an innovative opportunity for post-secondary learners. Beginning September 2022, the Colleges will co-deliver the Bachelor of Engineering - Mechatronics, allowing students to study the entire program at either Sault College – Sault Ste. Marie Campus or Humber's North Campus in Etobicoke. This collaboration strengthens opportunities for learners, particularly those in the North, to study in exciting and emerging fields while living closer to home.

A Humber degree, the Bachelor of Engineering - Mechatronics will provide students with hands-on experience with industry-standard advanced technology and practical co-operative work placements. Through their studies, learners will gain knowledge and skills in mechanical, electrical and computer engineering. Graduates will be prepared for highly skilled careers in fields such as advanced manufacturing, energy, health care, and pharmaceuticals.

"Co-delivering the Engineering - Mechatronics degree with Sault College is an innovative approach to creating access to education for students while meeting the needs of learners and employers in today's digital-driven post-secondary environment," said Chris Whitaker, president, Humber College. "Humber's longstanding success and leadership in engineering and mechatronics, includes students who have won medals at World and Canada Skills competitions under the guidance of highly skilled faculty. We are proud of the partnership and the continued expansion of our degree portfolio. We look forward to welcoming Sault College students to the Humber community and building a stronger Ontario college system."

This partnership builds on the Ministry of Colleges and Universities' October 2019 announcement enabling Ontario's publicly assisted colleges to offer new post-secondary programs more easily.

"Humber has developed a unique partnership with Sault College to co-deliver this new engineering degree right here in Sault Ste. Marie. This partnership will provide local youth an opportunity to prepare for a career in a highly skilled profession," said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "Students in Northern Ontario face unique challenges, including vast distances between communities while facing specific labour market demands. This is an incredible opportunity for students to pursue a high-demand career in engineering while living closer to home."



This collaboration provides students with access to expanded engineering education, along with the convenience and flexibility of completing studies at either college. For Sault College, this is an important step in offering new innovative educational programming while supporting local industries and partners. It further complements Minister Romano's Home to Stay initiative by growing local opportunities for learners to stay in their home community while studying in emerging areas.

"This is amazing news for our College. Partnering with Humber is a testament to Sault College's long-standing goal of increasing access to quality education, particularly for those living in our Sault Ste. Marie community or those who want to experience everything our City and College have to offer," said Dr. Ron Common, president, Sault College. "Graduates of the program will be highly qualified to join a dynamic, in-demand field strengthening our workforce for future generations. Sault College is proud to collaborate with Humber to offer students an opportunity to learn with knowledgeable faculty and staff, state-of-the-art equipment and experience innovation first-hand. We would like to extend our appreciation to the

Honourable Minister Ross Romano and the Ontario Government for making this possible and allowing us to grow our College and offer post-secondary programs that give our students access to new opportunities, so they can thrive and gain new hands-on skills in exciting areas."

During their four years, students will engage in a collaborative learning experience. The program will be delivered through a blend of in-person, classroom and laboratory learning combined with videoconferencing, supported by an online Learning Management System. Students at both colleges will have access to professors, program coordinators, student success services and technical support.

Humber's Bachelor of Engineering –Mechatronics is designed to meet the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board's (CEAB) requirements. For more program information, visit www.saultcollege.ca/EngineeringDegree.

About Sault College

The vision of Sault College is to provide a transformative life experience through empowering those who study with us to think and learn in progressive, innovative ways, including those we have not yet imagined. Sault College grants Ontario College certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas, graduate certificates, and degrees to its graduates. The College is the largest deliverer of apprenticeship training in all of Northern Ontario. Sault College has a significant economic impact on the community, with spin-offs in excess of $158 million. Over $2 million dollars in scholarships, bursaries and awards are distributed annually to students at the College. Located on the border to the United States and situated in the middle of three of the largest Great Lakes on the planet, in the traditional territory of the Anishnaabe, Sault College is one of 24 publicly-funded colleges in the province of Ontario.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Humber College is focused on our students' future. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber students receive in-depth theoretical learning and hands-on experience with applied research and extensive industry connections. Humber provides career-focused education to more than 33,000 full-time and 23,000 part-time and continuing education students across three campuses. A comprehensive range of credentials including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships and certificates, prepare career-ready global citizens to move seamlessly from education to employment. More than 86 per cent of Humber graduates are employed within six months of completing their studies. Visit humber.ca.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning