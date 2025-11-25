Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’654 0.2%  SPI 17’387 0.3%  Dow 46’448 0.4%  DAX 23’239 0.6%  Euro 0.9316 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.3%  Gold 4’137 1.8%  Bitcoin 71’605 2.0%  Dollar 0.8083 0.0%  Öl 63.4 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Volatilität als Chance: Das ist Charly Mungers zeitloser Rat für Investoren
Ausblick: NIO stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Dell Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Welche Hobbys im Bewerbungsprozess gut ankommen - und welche nicht
Suche...

GE Aerospace Aktie 112258433 / US3696043013

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 04:40:06

Saudia Group Signs Strategic Agreement With GE Aerospace For GEnx-1B Engines

GE Aerospace
235.19 CHF 0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Saudia Group has entered into a strategic agreement with GE Aerospace (GE) to supply GEnx-1B engines for Saudia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier. The agreement covers Saudia's 2023 order of 39 Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft and includes spare engines as well as a multi-year maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) program.

GE Aerospace stated that the partnership also features capability-building initiatives delivered through Saudia Technic, the Group's maintenance and engineering arm, aimed at expanding and localizing the Kingdom's aerospace expertise through technical training and knowledge transfer.

GE Aerospace noted that it has a relationship spanning more than 40 years with the Saudi aerospace sector and continues to collaborate with Saudi partners to advance Vision 2030 by developing local talent and strengthening technical capabilities.

Nachrichten zu GE Aerospace (ex General Electric)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?