Saudia, Delta Air Lines Sign Codeshare Agreement To Enhance North America-Arabian Peninsula Travel

(RTTNews) - Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a codeshare agreement with Delta Air Lines. This agreement builds on the airlines' existing interline partnership and aims to expand destination options for Saudia passengers traveling between North America and the Arabian Peninsula.

The carriers have submitted their application for the necessary codesharing authorities and will begin selling codeshare itineraries once all government approvals are secured.

Saudia noted that the codeshare agreement will enable greater connectivity between the United States and the Middle East.

Saudia said its guests will gain access to 12 destinations in the U.S. beyond Delta's hubs at JFK and LAX airports. Delta customers will gain access to 9 destinations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East beyond the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh.

Saudia and Delta are both members of the SkyTeam alliance. Frequent Flyers will continue to earn and redeem miles on both airlines, while SkyTeam Elite Plus travelers benefit from SkyPriority services.