Saudi Tourism Authority Announces Launch of Saudi Summer Campaign

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has unveiled a new campaign, called Saudi Summer, to encourage residents to explore the Kingdom this year, in lieu of a holiday abroad, following the lifting of lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19.

The campaign launch follows extensive research* by STA, revealing that 57 percent of Saudi residents are concerned about travelling on holiday by plane, but 85 percent are still planning to take a break of around ten days this year. 78 percent expressed curiosity in exploring their country.

"Saudi Summer comes as a wonderful opportunity to discover multiple tourist destinations in KSA, alongside its historical, natural and cultural treasures. The campaign also contributes to enhancing efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to revive the tourism sector, which was most affected by the repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis," said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the STA.

Starting from 25 June and running until 30 September 2020, the Saudi Summer campaign is promoting ten, locations across the nation. The ten areas are: Jeddah and KAEC; Abha; Tabuk; Khobar, Dammam and Ahsa; Al Baha; Al Taif; Yanbu and Umluj; and Riyadh.

Together, these locations offer fertile valleys, quiet beaches, dense forests, cool climates, mountain peaks, buzzing cities, historic villages and more. Travelers are encouraged to visit multiple destinations to take advantage of the different packages and activities available, from sea trips and diving, to museum visits and hiking.

"The tourism sector resumes its activities with a renewed spirit and great hopes for moving forward at an accelerated pace, to achieve our aspirations in harmony with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to pursue economic diversification, attract investments, increase revenues and create job opportunities for citizens," said H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb.

Saudi Summer is led by the STA in close collaboration with the private sector. The STA's main role is to position the Kingdom as one of the leading tourism destinations in the world, by developing its tourism product and promoting it on a global scale.

*The Saudi Summer campaign consumer insight survey was conducted in May 2020 by STA & IPSOS

