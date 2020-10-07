+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 15:24:00

Saudi hosts Space Economy Leader Meeting - 20

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Space Commission organized 2020's first meeting of space agency leaders that belong to G20 countries. The meeting, hosted by the G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of The International Conferences Program honoring the Saudi G20 Presidency year 2020, is titled Space Economy Leader Meeting – 20. The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate a stage on which influential countries (who foster the common vision of elevating the space sector) could collaborate on future and existing projects revolving around peaceful space exploration, space industry investment, and space science innovation.

His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, stressed the importance of this first-of-its-kind meeting, which was initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Not only did the meeting serve as a platform on which cooperation takes place, but also was a forum through which the Kingdom's political, economic, and scientific commitments to peace and international development were underscored.

The meeting was held virtually (via video broadcast) today, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and involved space agency leaders, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and a number of other organizations, consulting firms, economic entities and experts in the fields of space.

The first Space Economy Leaders Meeting 20 is expected to issue a final statement that will reveal recommendations to G20 Space Agency countries, all of which are in line with the United Nations' "Space2030" agenda.

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 233.00
2.33 %
The Swatch Grp 222.80
1.78 %
Part Grp Hldg 855.60
1.57 %
Givaudan 4’019.00
0.95 %
LafargeHolcim 43.01
0.75 %
Swisscom 487.80
-1.30 %
Novartis 78.52
-1.43 %
Lonza Grp 552.40
-1.53 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.80
-1.59 %
Swiss Re 69.48
-1.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:59
Vontobel: Kampf ums Weisse Haus - Wer führt künftig die USA?
13:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:20
SMI-Anleger agieren vorsichtig
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab - Aktie legt deutlich zu
Erholung an der Wall Street -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Molecular Partners sieht Wirksamkeit von COVID-19-DARPin durch Daten gestützt - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung an der Wall Street -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB