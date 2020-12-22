Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) Ranked a Five-Star Global Airline by APEX

APEX Official Airline Ratings™ Stands as the Only Airline Rating Program Based Solely on Independently Verified Passenger's Feedback

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia has been ranked a Five-Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ is the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback.

The industry's most anticipated honor is based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®.

During the Future Travel Experience APEX Virtual Expo, an awards ceremony was held and SAUDIA was delighted to be awarded the Five-Star accolade.

Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights have been rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world and independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Commenting on the prestigious title, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines, His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar remarked: "The entire team at SAUDIA is driven by a mandate to provide an exemplary level of service at every step. We are redefining the way our valued guests experience air travel with us, and we are proud to see that so far in this journey, the changes have been well received."

Continued Mr. Al-Omar: "We would like to thank all our guests for flying with SAUDIA and we look forward to welcoming all onboard once again."

"Congratulations to Saudia ascending to become an APEX 2021 Five Star Global Airline based on the independently verified passenger votes via TripIt® across thousands of Saudia flights," APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated.

He continued: "Only a single-digit percentage of airlines worldwide reach APEX Five Star Airline status with tremendous effort placed into both their product and service offerings. SAUDIA's ratings by customers have consistently improved alongside the airline's product upgrades over the past few years. The touches that I personally admire are hot towels in economy class, a uniquely Saudia international water bar / juice bar on-board, broader in-flight entertainment offerings, enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, in-flight product improvements, and improved passenger service."

SAUDIA previously received the Four-Star rating from APEX in 2017.

This year marks the 75th anniversary for Saudi Arabia's award-winning national flag carrier. SAUDIA is one of the first airlines to be established in the Middle East region.

In recent years the airline has invested significantly in its fleet of 144 narrow and widebody aircraft and operates one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with an average aircraft age of 5 years.

The airline route network includes more than 95 destinations across four continents to all 28 domestic airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Deep-cleaning sanitization protocols are in full effect after every flight.

Notes to editors

About Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA)

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO).

SAUDIA is the Official Airline partnership of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship all-electric series.

For further information on Saudi Arabian Airlines please visit https://www.saudia.com/

Info - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390360/SV_I_APEX_5_Stars_05_Infographic.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390361/5_Star_APEX_SAUDIA.pdf

SOURCE Saudia