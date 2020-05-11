+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 03:03:00

Saudi Arabia to Host Yemen Pledging Event 2020 on 2 June in Partnership with the UN

‏RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, in partnership with the United Nations. The event, which will be held virtually, will be headed by the Kingdom under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Hosting the 2020 event is an extension of Saudi Arabia's global humanitarian and development contributions – to Yemen, in particular. Historically, the Kingdom has been the top donor country to Yemen, especially during the past five years. The Kingdom continues to support Yemenis inside Yemen, including large numbers of IDPs, and also provides significant support for Yemeni refugees in neighboring countries. Saudi Arabia also provides ongoing development assistance for the reconstruction of Yemen, including direct support to the Central Bank of Yemen.

‏By hosting this event, Saudi Arabia affirms its commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and to providing ongoing support to the country. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls upon other donor countries to participate in the success of this important humanitarian pledging event to help the United Nations and the world provide essential, life-saving assistance to Yemen and its people over the next year.

This is distributed by Qorvis Communications on behalf of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-to-host-yemen-pledging-event-2020-on-2-june-in-partnership-with-the-un-301056351.html

SOURCE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Dr. Doom: Die Weltwirtschaft steuert auf eine neue grosse Depression zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Starinvestor George Soros wirbt in Corona-Krise für EU-Bonds mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
Elon Musk will wegen Corona-Frust Teslas Firmensitz verlegen
YouTuber enthüllt: Diese Apple-Produkte kommen wohl demnächst
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
ARYZTA-Aktie: Veraison baut Anteil an ARYZTA rasch aus
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
KW 19: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB