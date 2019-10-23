+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 18:10:00

Saudi Arabia Country Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

COUNTRY RISK AND BUSINESS CLIMATE ASSESSMENT

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824362/Saudi-Arabia-Country-Report.html

This study has been prepared on the basis of interviews held with investors, diplomats, bankers, foreign and local businessmen, business lawyers and members of the security services, with the purpose of gathering information on the status of the business environment in Saudi Arabia.

SCOPE

The study will examine the risks faced by French companies in conducting business in Saudi Arabia. In particular, the study will cover the following: 

  • Local political environment (slide 6)
  • Geopolitical environment (slide 31)
  • Economic environment and the status of large projects (slide 39)
  • Social and cultural environment (slide 54) 
  • Business environment (foreign investment and company establishment, fiscal framework, employment specifics, investment protection) (slide 61) 
  • Legal environment associated with litigation risks (slide 77)
  • Corruption landscape (slide 82)


WHO IS THIS STUDY FOR?

·  managers, area managers or country managers facing development challenges in Saudi Arabia

·  companies preparing plans to set up or acquire on the Saudi Arabian market

·  investment banks involved in capital transactions in this destination

·  corporate organisations that need to save time and resources to understand the state of

·  Saudi Arabia, the risks and the business environment...


WHAT THIS STUDY CONTAINS

The Saudi Arabia study provides a comprehensive overview of the country for foreign investors. It contains a wealth of useful information in one document.


Some of the topics covered:

·   the status of Prince Mohamed Ben Salmane's reforms

·   keys to understanding the political context

·   a decoding of the history and personality of the Prince

·   the state of business circuits in Mohamed Ben Salmane's environment

·   the state of social tensions in the country

·   relations with conservative circles

·   the state of tensions with the Shia minority

·   the framework of regional geopolitical tensions

·   the progress of major infrastructure projects promoted by MBS

·   the framework for the Saudiisation of jobs

·   the economic and social context

·   the foreign investment framework

·   the legal environment on litigation

·   the corruption landscape...

 

 

CONSULTED SOURCES

Over forty sources were consulted for this study, including:

  • A major Anglo-Saxon law firm lawyer practising in Saudi Arabia for more than 5 years
  • A consultant from a company working on the Vision 2030 economic transformation plans
  • A consultant working on projects to attract foreign investment on behalf of a Saudi institution 
  • An employee of a public Saudi institution in charge of implementing tourism projects in the Kingdom
  • A senior banker in a Saudi bank 
  • A senior diplomat in an international organisation based in Riyadh
  • The regional manager of a European financial institution 
  • The country manager of a large international industrial group with a presence in Saudi Arabia
  • A French security source working on Saudi Arabia
  • The country manager of an international construction group
  • A cultural sector entrepreneur working between both countries
  • The country manager of a supermarket group established in Saudi Arabia


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824362/Saudi-Arabia-Country-Report.html

 


About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-country-report-300943860.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

