02.03.2021 21:30:00

Saudi Arabia $500+ Million Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market to 2026: Digitization and Emergence of Advanced Online Services is Expected to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market, By Operation Type (Food Aggregators and Restaurant-Based), By Source {Online (Mobile App and Web) and Offline}, By Payment, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market was valued at USD 511.21 Million in the 2020 which is forecast to grow at 10.05% CAGR during 2021 - 2026.

Even after the challenges of the pandemic in the 2020, the market showed consistent growth. Digitization, and emergence of advanced online services is expected to drive the Saudi Arabian Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market in the next five years.

New age generation-Z leads a hectic life and the convenience for saving the time is a major factor for the growing popularity of online food ordering and delivery market of Saudi Arabia.

The online food delivery services offer greater convenience to the users as the users can shuffle through several restaurants, food items, and different cuisines at a single tough point, sitting in their home, office, or any other place of convenience.

Moreover, the users can receive in-depth information regarding their food, can compare the food and price options, access feedback from previous buyers, avail various promotional schemes/offers, track the delivery person, make payment through various options like online payment, e-wallet payment, Cash on Delivery (CoD), and enjoy various other benefits through online food ordering.

Most importantly the online food delivery services enable the users to enjoy hassle free food, helping them to save time and energy, which acts as a major driver for the market.

The Saudi Arabian Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market is segmented by operation type, by source, by payment, and by region. Based on operation type, the market is bifurcated into food aggregator and restaurants. Food aggregators led the market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue until 2026 due to convenience and wide range of options to choose from.

Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market include Talabat, Hunger Station, Careem, Jahez, Mrsool Inc, Jahez, Lugmety, Toyou, Mathagi, The Chefz, Wssel, among others.

Key Target Audience:

  • Food aggregators, restaurants, delivery service providers, food vendors, and other stake holders.
  • Distributers and suppliers for restaurants and food e-commerce businesses and other stakeholders
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to online food ordering and restaurant-based market.
  • Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors influencing purchase decision
5.2. Frequency of Spending
5.3. Mode of Payment

6. Saudi Arabia Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value (USD)
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Operation Type [Food Aggregators and Restaurant-based]
6.2.2. By Source [Online (Mobile App and Web) and Offline]
6.2.3. By Payment [Mobile Wallet, Card Payment, Cash on Delivery and Net Banking]
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company [2020]
6.3. Product Market Map (By Operation Type)
6.4. Product Market Map (By Source)
6.5. Product Market Map (By Region)

7. Saudi Arabia Food Aggregators Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Source
7.2.2. By Payment
7.2.3. By Region

8. Saudi Arabia Restaurant-based Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Source
8.2.2. By Payment
8.2.3. By Region

9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
13.2.1. Talabat
13.2.2. Hunger Station
13.2.3. Careem
13.2.4. Jahez
13.2.5. Mrsool Inc
13.2.6. Lugmety
13.2.7. Toyou
13.2.8. Mathaqi
13.2.9. The Chefz
13.2.10. Wssel

14. Strategic Recommendation

