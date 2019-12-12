+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
12.12.2019

Saudi Ambassador Visits Naval Air Station in Pensacola to Extend Condolences, Pledge Full Cooperation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States, visited the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Thursday to personally extend her deepest condolences for the tragedy that unfolded last week and to reinforce Saudi Arabia's full cooperation with U.S. authorities in investigating this senseless act of violence.

During her visit, the Ambassador met with the command of the base and reiterated her condemnation of this horrific attack. The ambassador stressed that she would remain fully engaged on the matter and would provide any assistance possible to accelerate the investigation.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-ambassador-visits-naval-air-station-in-pensacola-to-extend-condolences-pledge-full-cooperation-300974339.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

