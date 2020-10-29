SAS a leader in IDC MarketScape for advanced machine learning software platforms

CARY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45358820, October 2020). The report noted "artificial intelligence and machine learning are the most transformative technologies of our time, and SAS is more committed than ever to investing in its potential for enterprises."

The IDC MarketScape report is the latest recognition from top industry analyst firms for SAS® artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities.

"Organizations with large amounts of data – which today is most organizations – value machine learning because it helps them quickly discover insights in their data and improve decision making," said Susan Kahler, SAS Global Marketing Manager for AI and Machine Learning. "SAS machine learning technologies and the larger SAS® Viya® analytics platform help people at all skill levels – executives, data scientists, business analysts and more – transform data into decisions and bottom-line results through a powerful, collaborative and cloud-native environment."

According to David Schubmehl, Research Director for AI Software Platforms at IDC, "Success in the rapidly evolving AI software platforms market requires advanced machine learning software platform vendors to continue to innovate and provide tools to help customers accelerate development and deployment and monitoring of machine learning models."

"SAS has strengths in both product and business strategies and capabilities, especially in its R&D pace and productivity, delivery, and capabilities; product functionality; and offering as well as its customer satisfaction."

The report evaluated SAS Viya. "SAS Viya enables an end-to-end data mining and machine learning process with a comprehensive visual – and programming – interface," it says, noting SAS' strengths in AI applications that require the building of models using both structured data and text analytics or computer vision.

Referencing the capabilities of the reengineered SAS Viya platform, IDC reports: "SAS has embraced and incorporated open source languages and tools and integrated them into the SAS Viya product so that AI/ML developers and data scientists can utilize their learning and skills."

The upcoming release of SAS Viya with new features (available next month) is designed to be delivered and updated continuously via the cloud. The updated SAS Viya platform is one result of SAS' $1 billion investment in AI, announced 18 months ago.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

