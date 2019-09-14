14.09.2019 23:07:00

Sarnia Residents One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - A group ofseven from Sarniais one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $10,000 with ENCORE (July 12, 2019 LOTTO MAX draw).

As Doreen Crombeen's daughter is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

As of today's date, the group members have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on October 13, 2019.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The members of the group are:

Cynthia Irvingof Sarnia
Doreen CrombeenofCorunna
Doris DartofSarnia
Gail StewartofSarnia
Isabel CavenofSarnia
Linda RossofSarnia
Marlene LaneofSarnia

The ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Indian Road in Sarnia.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

