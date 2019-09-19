Sarment Holding Limited Appoints Arnaud Elnecave as Chief Operating Officer and Announces New SME Partnership

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarment Holding Limited ("SAIS" or "the Company") (TSXv: SAIS) today announced the appointment of Arnaud Elnecave as its Chief Operating Officer. This announcement comes as the Company prepares to transition to its new corporate name, SAIS Limited.

Well regarded as a thought leader by top technology executives in the Media & Entertainment industry, Elnecave joins the Company with nearly 20 years of experience, having built solid expertise in Mobile Technology and Digital Transformation.

As of September 2, 2019, Elnecave will lead the sales strategy for SAIS flagship Customer Experience Management (CEM) platform, working closely with Chief Technology Officer, Will Beattie, to establish strong sales and production planning to effectively grow the Company's technology business, Kaddra.

"Arnaud is one of the very few industry leaders capable of taking on this key role. Given our innovative digital approach of enabling businesses to transform themselves, we required someone with a deep knowledge of technology, marketing, sales and experienced in digital transformation - he ticks all the boxes. Additionally, his extensive experience in Asia, Europe and North America gives him a strong advantage to swiftly establish market share in these regions," said Quentin Chiarugi, Chief Executive Officer of SAIS.

"Beyond sales, Arnaud will also work closely with the tech team to ensure a flawless production and delivery of the platform to clients. This is key to succeed in the current climate, and I am extremely confident we have the right person for the job."

Covering the Company's strategic regions - Asia, Europe and North America - he will report directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Quentin Chiarugi, and the Board of Directors.

Prior to this appointment, Elnecave has spent the last 13 years of his career working at Dalet Digital Media Systems. He launched the Asia Pacific region for the brand in 2007, building a network of successful channel partners and onboarding some of the largest TV networks in the region, before relocating to the USA to open the West Coast office in Los Angeles. There, he developed the business as well as the customer success operations, managing executive level relationships with some of the world's largest media properties – including Fox Sports USA and NASA. He also brings extensive experience in consumer product marketing, having started his career at L'Oreal where he was Travel Retail Sales Director for the EMEA, managing a portfolio of designer brands.

For the past three years in his role as Vice President of Global Marketing at Dalet, he has led several strategic initiatives, raising significantly the brand's position in the media tech industry and contributing to double digit growth in numerous markets.

On the back of this announcement, comes confirmation that Kaddra has signed its first Asian SME customer, Envy Motors, to digitalise the Singapore-based luxury automotive dealership's customer engagement and build a tiered lifestyle ecosystem for their clientele and car enthusiasts. The platform will operate on Kaddra's proprietary CEM technology.

"The automotive industry is going through a deep transformation and with car buyers spending over 60 percent of their time online when shopping for a vehicle, we understand the importance of helping Envy Motors digitalise strategically their business and are excited to be their partner in this transformation. The Kaddra platform test results from our proof of concept in 2018 were off the charts in terms of conversion rates and satisfaction levels. We are thrilled to provide Envy Motors with the technology to achieve similar success for their business," said Chiarugi.

This is the first contract the Company has signed with an SME and testament to the thrilling demand ahead as it rolls out a more scalable and automated PRO version of the platform, intended to equip thousands of small businesses with the relevant digital tools to engage and retain their clients efficiently.

"Envy has always prioritised Customer Experience, but this has largely existed as an offline approach. Kaddra's CEM platform provided us with a turnkey solution - perfect for an SME such as ours - affordable, while being quick and easy to implement," Jordan Chua, Chief Executive Officer of Envy Motors.

About SAIS Limited

Singapore-based SAIS Limited (TSXv: SAIS) is a provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. Across our units, we connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A global leader in the development of Customer Experience Management ("CEM") platforms, we are focused on utilising AI to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences, and crafted to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships.

To learn more about SAIS Group, visit our website: sais-group.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998177/SAIS_Group.jpg