Sarment Holding Limited Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sarment Holding Limited ("SAIS" or the "Company") (TSXv: SAIS), announced the voting resulting from its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held in London, United Kingdom. A total of 10,503,215 common shares were voted at the Meeting conducted on August 30, 2019, representing 33.03% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares at July 17, 2019 ("Record Date"). 

SAIS Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sarment)

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

1. Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements

VOTE FOR

 VOTE AGAINST

To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Auditor's Report thereon.

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

2. Approval of Directors' Fees

VOTE FOR

 VOTE AGAINST

To approve Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 as more particularly described and set forth in the Information Circular.

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

3. Election of Directors

VOTE FOR

 VOTE WITHHELD

a) Bertrand Faure Beaulieu

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

b) Quentin Chiarugi

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

c) Mark Irwin

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

d) Kenneth Robertson

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

4. Appointment of Auditors

VOTES FOR

 VOTES WITHHELD

To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors of the Company to fix its remuneration.

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

 0 shares

 (0%)

5. Creation of "Control Person" of the Company

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

To approve the creation of Mark Joseph Irwin as a "Control Person" of the Company, in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, as more particularly described and set forth in the Information Circular.

10,339,415 shares (100%)

 

(163,800 shares have been excluded for the purpose of determining whether the minority approval under MI 61-101 has been obtained)

  0 shares

 (0%)

6. Sale of the Company's Business

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

To approve a transaction under Singapore Law among the Company and certain of its shareholders for the purposes of undertaking the sale of the Company's traditional wine and spirits distribution business, as more particularly described and set forth in the Information Circular

10,339,415 shares (100%)

 

(163,800 shares have been excluded for the purpose of determining whether the minority approval under MI 61-101 has been obtained)

  0 shares

 (0%)

7. Name Change

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

To approve the change of name of the Company from "Sarment Holding Limited" to "SAIS Limited", or such other name that the Board of Directors.

10,503,215 shares

(100%)

0 shares

 (0%)


"Today, Sarment Holding shareholders overwhelmingly approved the sale of its Company's  traditional wine and spirits distribution business (the "Transaction") and the proposal to change the name from "Sarment Holding Limited" to "SAIS Limited",  which heralds a new era for us, reinforcing the trajectory of the Company towards a cutting edge technology business", said Quentin Chiarugi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The completion of the Transaction and the name change are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. 

About SAIS

Singapore-based SAIS is a provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. Across our units, we connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A global leader in the development of Customer Experience Management ("CEM") platforms, we are focused on utilising AI to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences, and crafted to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships.

To learn more about SAIS Group, visit our website: sais-group.com

# # #

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sarment Holding Limited

