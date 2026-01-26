Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’142 0.0%  SPI 18’189 -0.2%  Dow 49’368 0.6%  DAX 24’933 0.1%  Euro 0.9225 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’958 0.2%  Gold 5’071 1.8%  Bitcoin 68’468 1.7%  Dollar 0.7765 0.2%  Öl 65.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
So lohnend wäre ein Bitcoin Cash-Investment von vor 5 Jahren gewesen
So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Ethereum Classic von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Webinar: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter!
Suche...

Sarepta Therapeutics Aktie 19028527 / US8036071004

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.01.2026 19:58:56

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Jumps 7% On Positive Phase 3 Three-Year Data For ELEVIDYS

Sarepta Therapeutics
17.70 CHF 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) shares climbed 6.29 percent, or $1.33, to $22.46 on Monday after the company reported positive topline three-year functional results from its Phase 3 EMBARK study evaluating ELEVIDYS in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The encouraging long-term data reinforced investor confidence in the therapy's durability and clinical benefit.

The stock opened at $22.00, compared with a previous close of $21.13. Shares traded between $21.26 and $24.68 during the session. Trading volume reached approximately 5.07 million shares, above the average daily volume of about 4.08 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics' 52-week range stands at $10.42 to $120.05.