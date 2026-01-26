Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Jumps 7% On Positive Phase 3 Three-Year Data For ELEVIDYS

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) shares climbed 6.29 percent, or $1.33, to $22.46 on Monday after the company reported positive topline three-year functional results from its Phase 3 EMBARK study evaluating ELEVIDYS in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The encouraging long-term data reinforced investor confidence in the therapy's durability and clinical benefit.

The stock opened at $22.00, compared with a previous close of $21.13. Shares traded between $21.26 and $24.68 during the session. Trading volume reached approximately 5.07 million shares, above the average daily volume of about 4.08 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics' 52-week range stands at $10.42 to $120.05.