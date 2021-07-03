SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
03.07.2021 12:00:00

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark in Jordan officially opens to the public

AMMAN, Jordan, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest waterpark in the Kingdom of Jordan, has officially opened its doors to the public today. The world-class attraction, located in the heart of Jordan's only coastal city, promises guests the ultimate aquatic adventure with over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The waterpark is expected to welcome guests from across the kingdom as well as tourists from around the world to slide, float and swim for a great summer to remember by the Red Sea.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8918751-saraya-aqaba-waterpark-in-jordan-officially-opens-to-the-public/.

Situated within the stunning Saraya Al Aqaba Residential City, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark spans an area of 28,500 sqm. A uniquely themed waterpark, guests can enjoy a bevy of memorable experiences courtesy of rides and attractions inspired by Jordan's most iconic landmarks including Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Jerash and many more.

Waterpark-goers will be blown away by unique rides that have never been seen before in the Kingdom including Pella Plunge, a slide that defies gravity from the highest point in the waterpark and Dead Sea Drop, a near vertical plunge that plummets 40 ft downwards as one of the tallest and steepest slides in the country among others.

Chris Van Der Merwe, General Manager of Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, said: "Following months of earnest preparation it fills me with an immense amount of pride to see the doors of Saraya Aqaba Waterpark finally open to the public. Whether hopping on exhilarating rides and slides, taking on thrilling watersports, relaxing poolside or enjoying delectable dining and live entertainment - we have carefully curated a wide range of experiences to cater to the entire family."

Van Der Merwe added: "The coastal city of Aqaba has long been a sought-after destination for domestic travelers and international tourists alike. I have no doubt that the addition of this world-class waterpark will make it a must-visit for families seeking the ultimate aquatic adventure this summer."

Guests who want to refuel throughout their adventurous day at Saraya Aqaba Waterpark can visit Rose City Diner, the waterpark's main dining outlet. In addition, guests who wish to purchase branded merchandise and pool essentials can visit Al Siq Souk.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark was developed by Eagle Hills, the largest developer in the Kingdom of Jordan and is currently managed and operated by Farah Experiences, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Miral Asset Management.

For more information, please visit: www.sarayaaqabawaterpark.com.

About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:

Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan's only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark delivers adventures like no other for the whole family.

Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park features exhilarating rides and attractions named after the Kingdom's most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555073/Saraya_Aqaba_Waterpark.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529571/Saraya_Aqaba_Waterpark_Logo.jpg

 

Ultimate aquatic adventure with over 25 rides, slides and experiences (PRNewsfoto/Saraya Aqaba Waterpark)

 

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Saraya Aqaba Waterpark)

 

Contact:
Ayat Abu Hantash
+971 2 612 9538
aisaid@farahexperiences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saraya-aqaba-waterpark-in-jordan-officially-opens-to-the-public-301325253.html

SOURCE Saraya Aqaba Waterpark

﻿

