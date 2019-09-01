Saramonic Introduces the Blink 500 Mobile Wireless Audio System

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Blink 500 system works effortlessly with your DSLRs, Mirrorless and Video Cameras, Smart Phones and Tablets that let you record broadcast quality sound from up to two microphones wirelessly.

"If you want an extremely small, feather-weight wireless microphone system that delivers broadcast-quality sound to use with cameras and mobile devices, with the ability to handle two wireless transmitters, nothing is capable of doing this—except for the Saramonic Blink 500. We are incredibly excited about the potential for this system and the advanced showings have been met with unbelievable enthusiasm." - Jan Lederman, MAC Group President

Tiny Body, Huge Sound.

The Blink 500 systems are impossibly compact and lightweight, yet they deliver crystal-clear professional sound quality. The versatile transmitter features an excellent sounding built-in microphone that captures voices perfectly. The device is small enough to clip to a shirt or slide into a pocket, and versatile enough to set on a table or podium, or even used handheld. It also operates as a traditional bodypack transmitter with the included SR-M1 professional omnidirectional clip-on lavalier microphone, providing an even more professional and visually discreet mic-ing solution.

So Advanced, It's Effortless

Other wireless microphone systems are complicated to operate and require detailed knowledge of their menus and settings, but while the Blink 500 system is technically advanced, it couldn't be easier to use. You just turn it on, and it works.

Behind the scenes, the Blink 500 is doing a lot to ensure excellent performance. It operates on the interference-free 2.4GHz spectrum and automatically hops channels to avoid static noise and audio dropouts. Pairing the transmitter to the receiver is simple, and all of the complicated aspects of using wireless microphones happen seamlessly in the background, letting you concentrate on storytelling and getting a great shot.

"The Saramonic Blink 500 series represents a revolutionary shift in wireless audio for video. This innovative system puts a professional dual-channel wireless system, literally into the palm of your hand, delivering broadcast quality sound to whatever device you choose to shoot with." - Joe Nassar, Saramonic Brand Marketing Manager

Blink 500 loves cameras & mobile devices equally.

In the Blink 500 B1 & B2, both TRS and TRRS output cables are included so the system will work perfectly with DSLR, mirrorless, and other kinds of cameras, as well as smartphones and tablets that have headphone jacks. The output of the receiver provides a strong, noise-free level, so when you plug it in you can adjust the input level of your camera to its lowest setting to avoid hearing the noisy preamp of your camera.

The Blink 500 B3-B6 plug directly into your device for fast and convenient recording.

For more information contact Saramonic Brand Manager Joe Nassar: joen(at)macgroupus.com

About Saramonic

Saramonic is a professional sound equipment solution company which focuses on producing remarkable audio gear for content creators and filmmakers and musicians. Learn more at saramonicusa.com

About MAC Group

32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.

