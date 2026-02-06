Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 50’033 -12.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -2.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Microsoft951692Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Logitech2575132Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
06.02.2026 06:41:53

Saputo Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAPIF, SAP.TO), a Canadian-based dairy processor, on Friday reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net earnings came in at $220 compared with the loss of $518 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.53, versus loss per share of $1.22 last year.

Adjusted net earnings increased to $235 million from $167 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.57 versus $0.39 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $492 million from $417 million in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to $4.89 billion from $4.99 billion in the prior year.

On Thursday, Saputo closed trading 0.21% higher at CAD 42.52 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

06:34 ROUNDUP: Iran fordert vor Treffen mit den USA Gespräche auf Augenhöhe
06:34 ROUNDUP/Strecke Köln-Hagen dicht: ICE-Fahrten dauern deutlich länger
06:34 ROUNDUP: Blitzeis legt Berliner Flughafen BER lahm - Massencrash auf A10
06:34 ROUNDUP: Amazon plant Investitionen von 200 Milliarden Dollar - Aktie sackt ab
06:34 ROUNDUP: Ukraine erwartet rasch nächste Verhandlungen in den USA
06:33 DAX-FLASH: Neuerlicher Rückschlag - KI-Sorgen bleiben hartnäckig, Amazon-Rutsch
06:11 Wulff für Altersgrenzen in sozialen Medien
06:10 Mehr Schutz für Zugbegleiter? Ministerium erwägt Änderung
06:07 Grippewelle füllt Praxen - Millionen Menschen sind krank
06:05 OpenAI-Rivale Anthropic nimmt nächste Branchen ins Visier