SMI 10’427 0.8%  SPI 12’971 0.7%  Dow 30’199 1.1%  DAX 13’538 1.3%  Euro 1.0799 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’537 0.4%  Gold 1’853 -0.1%  Bitcoin 17’919 4.0%  Dollar 0.8859 0.0%  Öl 50.8 0.2% 
16.12.2020 14:52:00

Sapiens Partners with TruthMD to Offer Insurers Advanced Data Analytics on Medical Providers

Partnership will provide clients access with real-time visibility into provider data, enhancing risk assessment, underwriting and claims management

HOLON, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and TruthMD LLC, which provides insurers and patients with data analytics on healthcare providers, today announced a partnership that will deliver insurers real-time, accurate provider data. The partnership will enhance medical practice liability and workers' compensation insurers' ability to identify desirable insureds, assess risk, competitively price, underwrite and manage claims.

TruthMD's MedFax machine learning-based solution is based on more than 15 years of accumulated historical data from physicians, which the company has harnessed to deliver up-to-date visibility into provider legitimacy, ad-hoc search reporting and alerts on status changes. The Sapiens-TruthMD partnership will combine MedFax along with Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty and CoreSuite for Workers' Compensation platforms, enabling insurers to seamlessly reference MedFax's rich data within highly efficient and automated workflows. The partnership will strengthen both companies' position in the market by offering medical practice liability and workers' compensation insurers an enhanced solution that meets their evolving digital needs.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with Sapiens as their innovative, client-focused mission mirrors our own," said Gemma Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TruthMD. "Working side by side with the Sapiens team provides us with an immediate outlet for our proven, best-in-class medical data solutions, including sanctions monitoring and provider data analytics, while aligning us with a highly reputable, client-focused partner."

Long plagued by inaccurate and outdated physician data, the healthcare industry has seen credentialing, onboarding, underwriting and provider directories compromised as a result. With more than 20,000 primary data sources collected in real time and boasting more than 95 percent accuracy, TruthMD has filled this void for numerous clients, helping identify invalid billings, reduce loss and expense ratios and save an average of $716,000 for every $10 million in annual written medical liability insurance premiums.

"The future of insurance will be driven by digital transformation, and digital transformation will be driven by data," said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO Sapiens. "By providing insurers with ready access to rich, reliable, real-time data, the Sapiens-TruthMD partnership will play a vital role in helping medical practice liability and workers' compensation insurers unlock the opportunities presented by the evolving insurance landscape."

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property & casualty, life, pension & annuity, reinsurance, financial & compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

About TruthMD

TruthMD has become the industry-leading independent source of truth by providing the deepest, most accurate and up to date view of healthcare providers, their training, sanctions, exclusions, number of medical malpractice suits, conflicts of interest and hundreds of other data elements. For more information: www.truthmd.com

Media Contact

Alex Zukerman
CMO and Chief of Strategy, Sapiens
+972 546 724 910
alex.zukerman@sapiens.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 83.56
2.93 %
Zurich Insur Gr 366.60
2.80 %
Swiss Life Hldg 407.90
2.10 %
LafargeHolcim 47.72
1.81 %
Novartis 80.70
1.28 %
CieFinRichemont 79.10
0.05 %
Lonza Grp 540.40
-0.15 %
Sika 228.20
-0.35 %
ABB 23.87
-0.58 %
Geberit 523.00
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:14
SMI bleibt in Abwärtsspirale hängen
07:22
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
15.12.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV
15.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc
15.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Autobauer mit 45% Barriere und 10.50% Coupon p.a. in CHF
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs warnt vor einem möglichen Crash am US-Markt
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht
Moderna-Aktie leichter: US-Arzneimittelagentur sieht hohe Wirksamkeit bei Corona-Impfstoff
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus
Huber+Suhner-Aktie in Rot: Huber + Suhner Ziel von Cyberattacke - Produktion steht still
BioNTech-Aktie steigt: EMA-Entscheidung über Zulassung von Impfstoff am 21. Dezember
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
Implenia gewinnt Grossauftrag von UBS für Sanierung von Hauptsitz - Implenia-Aktie gefragt
Milliardär-Status erreicht: BioNTech-Mitgründer Ugur Sahin profitiert von Impftstoffhoffnung
Swiss Re-Aktie fester: Versicherte Katastrophenschäden steigen um einen Drittel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handelsstart am Mittwoch in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes verfolgten zur Wochenmitte eine freundliche Grundtendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit