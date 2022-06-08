Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
09.06.2022 01:17:00

Sapia.ai Adds Globally Renowned Research Psychologist Dr Richard Landers to its Expert Advisory Board

MELBOURNE, Autralia, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapia.ai, creator of the world's first chat-based Smart Interviewer, today announced that internationally renowned research psychologist Dr Richard Landers is joining its Expert Advisory Board.

Dr Landers is a globally respected leader on new HR-relevant technologies.

He was drawn to Sapia.ai as it has embraced an exciting blend of technical innovation and rigorous scientific evaluation to develop and grow its assessment platform. Sapia.ai has also published the FAIR Ai for Recruitment (FAIR™) framework, an industry-first initiative to help people understand what to look for when choosing responsible Ai technology.

Dr Landers joins the company to further advise on how Sapia.ai can be used to move more  organizations forward by implementing the right technology alongside human processes.

"We're honored to have such an amazing thought leader and well-respected researcher in this area joining our Expert Advisory Board," said Sapia.ai CEO, Barb Hyman.

"Dr Landers brings academic rigor and discipline to the work we are already doing, and I welcome his input and scrutiny to make sure we are creating technology that puts humans first,  and builds a fairer world.

"With his expertise and research background, we hope to show the potential of our capabilities to transform hiring to a fairer, more equitable process."

Dr Landers believes organizational outcomes can be improved by integrating modern digital technologies, such as AI and natural language processing, into traditional hiring practices. The key, he says, is the thoughtful combination of modern professional standards for measuring human capabilities with the exciting possibilities brought by new technology.

He is also a director of TNTLAB (Testing New Technologies in Learning, Assessment, and Behavior), an academic psychological research laboratory that conducts research to understand the role and potential of technology to improve organizations in relation to their employees. 

Through TNTLAB, Dr Landers recently released research looking at how we can meaningfully audit AI to ensure its fairness.

"This is an area in which work and industrial-organizational psychologists have unique expertise. I believe that by working with Sapia.ai, I can help build better and fairer hiring processes through AI," Dr Landers said.

"Increased integration of technology is the inevitable future of HR, but to be sure we are really helping both organizations and their employees, we need to hold these new technologies to a very high standard.

"It's not enough to just be innovative. We must also rise to meet our responsibilities to be accurate and fair when so many people's lives are affected by what these systems do.

"Companies like Sapia.ai are leading the way on finding the right path forward, and I'm excited by the opportunity to work with them."

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai's mission is to build a fairer, more human world through ethical AI. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of 1st party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, we turn simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast and give every candidate an experience they love.
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3251241/
Twitter: @get_sapia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SapiaAi/
Instagram: @sapia.ai 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiaai-adds-globally-renowned-research-psychologist-dr-richard-landers-to-its-expert-advisory-board-301564485.html

SOURCE Sapia.ai

