02.02.2020 22:24:00

Sapcorda Releases Unique Data Service for High Precision GNSS in USA and Europe

SAPA – Safe And Precise Augmentation

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona and BERLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapcorda Services GmbH ("SAPCORDA") today announced the release of the unique SAPA (Safe And Precise Augmentation) Premium GNSS positioning service. The SAPA service enables mass-market GNSS devices to operate with unprecedented accuracy and reliability across Europe and the Continental United States. The service's cutting-edge technology unlocks advanced performance with instantaneous sub-decimeter position accuracy for devices used in all market applications.

SAPA is delivered using the open industry recognized SPARTN format, which allows efficiently delivery of the correction data via internet and satellite broadcast. "When using our service, users across Europe and the United States can experience homogeneous, gap-free, advanced positioning performance with any GNSS hardware designed for high precision positioning", CTO Rodrigo Leandro said.

The SAPA service is tailored for mass market applications including innovative mobility solutions, IoT applications, as well as traditional markets such as maritime. SAPA was designed from ground up to support safety critical applications such as autonomous driving.

About SPARTN

SPARTN (Safe Position Augmentation for Real-Time Navigation) is the first high-accuracy, open- and free-to-use GNSS format tailored for broadcast distribution in mass market applications.

www.SPARTNformat.org

About Sapcorda Services GmbH

Sapcorda Services GmbH is a GNSS service provider focusing on the emerging high precision GNSS mass markets. The company has designed its technology and service offering to serve high volume automotive, industrial and consumer markets. Sapcorda has been founded as a Joint Venture in 2017 by Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox. Currently Sapcorda operates in Europe and in USA with offices in Berlin, Hanover and Scottsdale, AZ.

www.sapcorda.com

Contact:

Sapcorda Services GmbH
Botho Graf zu Eulenburg, CEO
Karlplatz 7
D – 10117 Berlin

sales@sapcorda.com
+49-(0)30-959-983-330

SOURCE Sapcorda Services GmbH

