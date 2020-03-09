SAP Supports Companies to Better Manage Employee Experience and Safeguard Employee Safety Anywhere

HONG KONG, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the outbreak of COVID-19 raised public health concerns and disrupted business operations, SAP Hong Kong is presenting a portfolio of business software that supports companies to optimize employee experience, safeguard employee safety and improve work-from-home efficiency from all geographical locations.

"The recent COVID-19 outbreak has substantially disrupted global supply chains as well as domestic consumption," said Fabian Padilla Crisol, SAP Hong Kong Managing Director. "It has hence become mission-critical for companies to ensure business continuity, starting with safeguarding employee safety. Companies can leverage intelligent technologies to create a future-proof operational environment where companies are updated on their employees' health and whereabouts, and remote work-life is feasible and effective."

Intelligent technologies that support companies on employee experience and safety include:

Qualtrics , a best-in-class employee and customer experience management solution from SAP, enables companies to collect employee s' feedback with pre-defined questions and provide evaluation dashboards through Qualtrics EmployeeXM™. It enables companies to assess the workforce's risk of exposure to emergencies. It can also ensure employees access to the right software that supports them remotely and align processes across all geographical locations to safeguard security and data compliance. Learn more.

Concur, a leading spend management solution from SAP, supports companies through its Locate Solution which consolidates multiple ways to reach employees remotely, share information, offer advice and, when necessary, move them to safety. It pinpoints employees' whereabouts; communicates proactively via voice, email and messaging; and provides timely global security alerts, medical, security and travel assistance. Learn more.

Fieldglass, a cloud-based, open vendor management system (VMS) from SAP, helps organizations find, engage and manage their external workforces such as independent contractors, freelancers and temporary staff. It enables companies to identify external workforces' locations, monitor their health and implement necessary measures. Learn more.

SuccessFactors, a leading human experience management solution from SAP, supports companies to improve workforce efficiency no matter where their employees are. With SAP Jam Collaboration, employees can self-publish content, share and discuss with co-workers; and they can access always-on training and social learning resources in personalized and flexible ways through SAP Learning Hub. Learn more.

For more details about SAP Hong Kong's employee experience and safety solutions, please go HERE.

