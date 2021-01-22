SAP Hong Kong and Deloitte Help Cross-Border Businesses Navigate Ongoing Trade Complexity

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the trade industry, SAP Hong Kong and Deloitte are working continuously to help enterprises navigate a more complex and turbulent trade environment with SAP Global Trade Services (SAP GTS).

As the market share leader in the global trade compliance systems sector, SAP has various solutions including GTS that have been successfully deployed in nearly 3,000 enterprises in 25 industries and more than 170 countries. A centralized global trade management platform that automates and streamline trade processes, SAP GTS enables enterprises to better control costs, manage free-trade agreements and customs procedures, and reduce non-compliance risk. Deployed on-premises or in the cloud, it serves as a repository for all compliance master data and content, allowing businesses to integrate all of their trade services.

Working closely with SAP, Deloitte offers one-stop end-to-end global trade services, including SAP GTS-enabled Smart GTS serving as a "direct train" to global trade and help enterprises achieve compliance, cost reduction, intelligence and synergy for global trade management in the increasingly complex international trade environment, and thus implement their global development strategies. Its integrated global practice offers a mix of multidisciplinary trade specialists with extensive experience in compliance, customs, preferential trade agreements, technology implementation know-how and unmatched experience across industries worldwide.

Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, "Business leaders in high-tech, life sciences, luxury goods, industrial machinery and other sectors understand the importance of optimizing cross-border supply chains. With the support of SAP GTS and Deloitte, these businesses are now well positioned to navigate an increasingly volatile and complex global trade environment in 2021 and beyond."

Andy Zhou, Deloitte Consulting China SAP Offering Leader, said, "To prosper in the dynamic global trade environment, enterprises are required to keep up with the cross-border trade policies and regulations, meet new consumer demand and the development needs of complex supply chains. The combination of Deloitte's services and SAP GTS technology allows deep integration and seamless connection to establish a stable, efficient and compliant global trade management model and solution."

Key features of SAP GTS include:

Customs management : The system enables the seamless flow of corporate supply chain data to external suppliers and regulators, with customs declarations and documentation being automatically generated, shared and managed. This process automation decreases errors and accelerates the customs clearance process for faster and more efficient business operations.

: The system enables the seamless flow of corporate supply chain data to external suppliers and regulators, with customs declarations and documentation being automatically generated, shared and managed. This process automation decreases errors and accelerates the customs clearance process for faster and more efficient business operations. Compliance management : SAP GTS enables enterprises to automatically run compliance checks, which includes managing licenses and export controls and scanning up-to-date blacklisted and embargoed countries. This reduces compliance risks and avoids supply chain disruption for business continuity.

: SAP GTS enables enterprises to automatically run compliance checks, which includes managing licenses and export controls and scanning up-to-date blacklisted and embargoed countries. This reduces compliance risks and avoids supply chain disruption for business continuity. Trade preference management : The system helps enterprises determine the rules of origin and conduct free-trade agreement planning and management so as to take advantage of preferential tariff treatments and lower business cost.

: The system helps enterprises determine the rules of origin and conduct free-trade agreement planning and management so as to take advantage of preferential tariff treatments and lower business cost. Global trade analytics: SAP GTS integrates directly with SAP S/4HANA®, SAP ERP and other business software systems. This supports sales, procurement, and logistics processes that are essential to efficient export and import management.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com/hk.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 330,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

The Deloitte brand entered the China market in 1917 with the opening of an office in Shanghai. Today, Deloitte China delivers a comprehensive range of audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax services to local, multinational and growth enterprise clients in China. Deloitte China has also made - and continues to make - substantial contributions to the development of China's accounting standards, taxation system and professional expertise. Deloitte China is a locally incorporated professional services organization, owned by its partners in China. To learn more about how Deloitte makes an Impact that Matters in China, please connect with our social media platforms at www2.deloitte.com/cn/en/social-media.

