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Dätwyler Aktie 3048677 / CH0030486770

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02.10.2026 04:00:00

SAP Finance & Controlling Senior Expert Americas (Queretaro, MX)

Dätwyler
123.51 CHF -1.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.

Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...

SAP Finance and Controlling Senior Expert (SAP FI/CO) - Americas

Location: Querétaro, Mexico

Datwyler is seeking an SAP Finance and Controlling Senior Expert to support Finance and Controlling users across the Americas region. This role serves as the primary IT partner for SAP FI/CO, providing application support, driving process improvements, and supporting digital finance projects and system implementations.

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide functional support and expertise for SAP FI/CO across the Americas region
  • Partner with Finance stakeholders to understand business requirements and deliver effective system solutions
  • Manage and resolve Level 2 and Level 3 support tickets related to SAP Finance and Controlling processes
  • Support SAP implementations, upgrades, and finance digitalization projects
  • Configure, maintain, and continuously improve SAP FI/CO processes and applications
  • Deliver user training and support adoption of new solutions and processes

Qualifications

  • Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field
  • 7-10 years of hands-on SAP FI/CO experience
  • Strong knowledge of SAP FI/CO modules
  • Experience supporting SAP implementations and Finance business processes
  • Fluent English communication skills
  • Valid passport and willingness to travel approximately 10-15% within the Americas as needed

Preferred Experience

  • Experience with SAP S/4HANA
  • Experience supporting Finance digitalization projects
  • Experience working in a multi-country environment
  • Experience with ITIL or IT service management processes

 

Be yourself at Datwyler

We are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.

www.datwyler.com

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