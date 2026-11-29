In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.

Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...

SAP FI/CO Application Specialist – Account-to-Report, Americas

Location: El Marqués, Querétaro, Mexico

Business Area: IT

Business Unit: Group Functions

Work Arrangement: Onsite with some hybrid flexibility

Position Overview

We are seeking an experienced SAP FI/CO Application Specialist to configure, test, deploy, and support SAP FI/CO and related digital finance applications within our global Account-to-Report solution, with primary coverage for the Americas.

In this role, you will provide specialized functional expertise, resolve incidents and service requests, implement approved requirements, and maintain stable, maintainable, and well-documented applications.

You will report to the IT Business Partner – Group Functions and collaborate closely with the Account-to-Report Solution Owner, IT Manager, Finance and Controlling teams (Accounting, Controlling, Plant Controlling, Treasury, and Tax), Finance Key Users, other ERP Application Specialists, Service Desk, and external partners and suppliers.

Key Responsibilities

Functional Expertise and Collaboration

Act as the subject matter expert for SAP FI/CO for users and key users across the USA, Mexico, and Brazil.

Clarify functional business needs and provide specialized solution input.

Collaborate with the Account-to-Report Solution Owner, IT Manager, other Application Specialists, and external providers.

Support functional activities within established business priorities and approved requirements.

Work within the governance structure in which business demand prioritization, roadmap, and budget decisions remain with the IT Business Partner and Account-to-Report Solution Owner.

Configuration and Application Maintenance

Configure and maintain SAP FI/CO modules and interfaces, including: General Ledger (GL) Accounts Payable (AP) Accounts Receivable (AR) Asset Accounting (AA) Bank Accounting Cost Center Accounting (CCA) Internal Orders (IO) Product Costing (PC) Profitability Analysis (CO-PA)

Ensure configuration quality and data quality across supported applications.

Support the setup and maintenance of application environments where applicable.

Maintain application modules and interfaces to support reliable, stable operations.

Incident and Request Resolution

Analyze and resolve second- and third-level (L2/L3) incidents.

Handle service requests, configuration issues, and recurring application problems.

Maintain software modules and interfaces as part of incident and problem resolution.

Document resolution details accurately and consistently.

Coordinate with internal and external specialists to resolve complex technical and functional issues.

Escalate risks and exceptions through established service-management processes.

Implementation, Testing, and Release Support

Implement approved Account-to-Report requirements and functional application changes.

Configure software modules and interfaces to support approved business requirements.

Execute functional testing and module testing.

Support integration testing across applications and business processes.

Participate in application releases, rollouts, and upgrades.

Support SAP S/4HANA transformation activities.

Documentation and Knowledge Maintenance

Create and maintain comprehensive operational and technical documentation using established tools, including:

Functional specifications

Configuration records

Data models

Function models

Object models

Test evidence and testing documentation

Knowledge articles

Application support instructions

Ensure documentation is accurate, current, and supports consistent application maintenance and knowledge sharing.

Service Development and Continuous Improvement

Provide specialized functional input for service development.

Identify recurring application issues and opportunities for practical improvements.

Support user enablement and knowledge sharing.

Contribute to application and service improvements while working within approved priorities and established standards.

Accountability and Application Stability

Be accountable for the quality and timely execution of assigned configuration activities.

Ensure the quality and timely completion of assigned testing activities.

Take accountability for assigned incident resolution and documentation activities.

Support application stability, reliability, and maintainability.

Work within the established operating model, where end-to-end solution operations, SLA management, roadmap decisions, capacity planning, budget management, and prioritization remain the responsibility of the Account-to-Report Solution Owner, IT Manager, and IT Business Partner.

Qualifications and Experience

Education

Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Administration, or equivalent qualifications through professional experience.

SAP FI/CO certification is a strong asset.

SAP FI/CO Professional Experience

7–10 years of hands-on experience in SAP FI/CO functional consulting or an equivalent IT/Business Analyst role.

Proven track record of SAP implementations within a Finance domain.

SAP Financial Accounting (FI)

Strong knowledge of SAP FI modules, including:

General Ledger (GL)

Accounts Payable (AP)

Accounts Receivable (AR)

Asset Accounting (AA)

Bank Accounting

SAP Controlling (CO)

Solid experience with SAP CO modules, including:

Cost Center Accounting (CCA)

Internal Orders (IO)

Product Costing (PC)

Profitability Analysis (CO-PA)

International and Regional Experience

Experience working in a multi-country, multi-currency environment.

Exposure to Latin American financial and tax requirements, particularly Mexico and Brazil, is a significant advantage.

IT Service Management and Application Support

Experience with IT service management processes and the ITIL framework.

Experience with second- and third-level (L2/L3) application support operations.

SAP Platforms and Related Technologies

Familiarity with SAP S/4HANA (on-premise) is preferred.

Experience with SAP ECC will also be considered.

Exposure to adjacent digital finance applications and tools is a plus, including: Reporting and Business Intelligence (BI) platforms Financial close automation Treasury applications and tools



Language Requirements

Fluent English is required, as English is the primary working language of the team.

Behavioral Competencies

We are looking for someone who demonstrates the following:

Proactive and Self-Driven: Takes initiative, works independently, and demonstrates accountability for assigned responsibilities.

Priority Management: Able to manage multiple priorities with limited supervision.

Business Partnering: Builds trusted relationships with Finance stakeholders at all organizational levels.

Analytical Problem-Solving: Uses a structured, analytical approach to understanding and resolving complex issues.

Collaboration: Works effectively as part of a remote, globally distributed team.

Communication: Demonstrates excellent communication skills when interacting with technical teams, business stakeholders, and external partners.

Customer Orientation: Focuses on business impact and practical outcomes rather than technology for its own sake.

Additional Requirements

Willingness and ability to travel approximately 10–15% of working time to regional sites throughout the Americas.

Comfortable working across time zones in a fully remote team setup, collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders across multiple countries.

Our Offer to You

Savings fund

Gocery vouchers

Year-End Bonus

Vacation

Major Medical Insurance

Life Insurance

Salary range: MXN $65,000 - $73,900 gross monthly, depending on qualifications

Be yourself at Datwyler

We are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.

www.datwyler.com

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