SAP and Infosys Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation for Clients

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced a new strategic program, Innov8, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journeys using SAP digital solutions. As part of the program, Infosys and SAP are in talks to createa joint go-to-market engagement model between project Embrace from SAP and Infosys' Innov8 program. The joint engagement model is intended to help companies accelerate their digital transformation based on SAP S/4HANA® to build intelligent enterprises.

The contemplated alliance aims to enable Infosys to become one of SAP's first global strategic service partners for project Embrace, designed to drive enterprise customer adoption of cloud and digital technologies from SAP. Infused with more than 70 ready-to-deploy use cases spanning artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), blockchain, the internet of things (IoT) and analytics, the Infosys Innov8 program paves the way for clients to invest in purposeful innovation and build truly intelligent enterprises. Innov8 helps clients transform their business model to one based on predictable OPEX-based costs and offer flexible points of entry to the SAP environment for both existing and new cloud users, all within one comprehensive end-to-end business solution.

Utilizing Embrace reference architectures — including SAP S/4HANA, SAP® C/4HANA, Experience Management solutions from SAP (Qualtrics), SAP SuccessFactors software and others — and Infosys industry-specific business/IT services and intellectual property, SAP and Infosys plan to deliver Innov8 for Embrace on a cloud hyperscale environment. As a result, clients will be empowered to shift financial and human resources toward driving innovation and transformation for the enterprise.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, "Navigating the cloud ecosystem requires a structured strategy that provides a consolidated view into a company's overall transformation journey. Through Innov8, we are focused on leveraging our industry knowledge and experience to accelerate the delivery of business solutions. Through this collaboration, we are focusing on ensuring that our clients are able to rapidly adopt tomorrow's business models today."

David Robinson, senior vice president, SAP Cloud Business Group and global lead, Embrace program at SAP, said, "SAP is excited about its plans to partner with Infosys to help clients invest in purposeful innovation to build their intelligent enterprise. Innov8 for Embrace leverages Infosys' industry knowledge and expertise on SAP and cloud technologies. This is a platform that is delivered on a cloud hyperscale environment with SAP digital solutions delivering end-to-end business outcomes at accelerated pace. We couldn't be more excited."

David McIntire, IT Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said, "The value of SAP S/4HANA adoption extends beyond IT and into transforming how businesses operate. Innov8 for Embrace has the potential to combine industry-tailored intelligence, applications and processes with simplified OPEX pricing and cloud hosting into an integrated offering aimed at helping companies maximize the business value of adopting SAP S/4HANA."

For more information, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/SAP/insights/Pages/innov8.aspx

