Sanya makes its debut at Matka Nordic Travel Fair in Finland

HELSINKI, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Sanya tourism delegation, organized by the Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau, attended the Matka Nordic Travel Fair from January 16th to 18th, 2020. Xue Ling, Director of the China National Tourist Office, London, attended the conference and delivered a speech. It was the first time that representatives from Sanya had made an official appearance at the Nordic tourism exhibition.

As China's only tropical coastal resort city, Sanya offers unique and rich resources both in terms of its historic relics, and its rich traditions. Helsinki, the capital city and largest port of Finland, places a great deal of focus on the importance of the ocean.

Sanya representatives promoted a portfolio of features of their city at the event, describing a vast treasure trove of culture including ethnic dance, food, clothing, architecture, and Sanya's unique tourism resources and policies, including the city's stunning scenery and visa-free entry policy for travelers from 59 countries.

On January 16th, 2020, the Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau and Juneyao Air jointly held a product release conference to unveil the North Europe - Sanya travel packages at Sanya booth. The event also highlighted travel products including a visa-free travel package from Helsinki to London to Sanya, multi-stop travel packages from Helsinki to Shanghai to Sanya, packages from Manchester to Helsinki to Shanghai to Sanya, and more.

The promotional event is part of the city government's "Going Out and Invite In" marketing strategy. The Sanya delegation will use the exhibition as a platform to deepen exchange and cooperation between the two regions on issues including culture, tourism, the economy, and trade.

The Nordic Travel Fair is the largest tourism trade exhibition in North Europe. Held in Helsinki, Finland from January 16th to 19th this year, the exhibition attracted about 67,000 participants (19,000 from tourism industry), more than 900 travel product operators, delegations from multiple tourism destinations and travel agencies from 86 countries, and 1,100 media representatives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078486/Sanya.jpg