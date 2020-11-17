SMI 10’587 0.9%  SPI 13’122 0.8%  Dow 29’950 1.6%  DAX 13’139 0.5%  Euro 1.0816 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’466 1.0%  Gold 1’888 0.0%  Dollar 0.9122 -0.1%  Öl 44.0 0.2% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2020 08:14:00

SANY at bauma CHINA 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sany will showcase a large selection of equipment, technologies, and services at bauma CHINA 2020 from November 24th to 27th, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). As a leading trade fair for construction and road-building machinery industry in Asia, bauma CHINA 2020 will host 3,350 exhibitors and is projected to attract more than 220,000 visitors.

 

SANY exhibition area consists of an indoor exhibition pavillion (SNIEC Hall E3) and an outdoor one(D08), occupying a space of over 8,000 square meters in total. There will be 81 machines in total on display, of which more than half are debut models, representing the company's diverse product portfolio, 29 are configured for offshore market, and over 20 are electrified models including electric excavators, electric concrete pump trucks, electric truck mixers, electric wide-body mining trucks, electric pavers, electric reach stackers, electric empty container handlers, demonstrating corporate globalization and E-mobility strategy.

Besides the exhibition on the ground, Sany will hold an online live show to bring closer the tie with colleagues, partners and customers, whether existing and/or promising, whether local or global, under the unpredictable challenging situation. The live page is available now with warm-up games: https://www.sanyglobal.com/feature/bauma-china-2020/

Sany's first live show will kick off on November 24th, and continue through the 25th, making all valuable contents reachable for a global audience. The online event will include – Sany's newly launched machines, cutting-edge technologies, super sale promotion, panel discussion, visit by VR, and many more activities. What's more, a variety of fun prizes will be sent out to the audience by lucky draw, guaranteeing a delightful and enjoyable participation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336122/SANY.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.08
5.15 %
Swiss Life Hldg 394.00
4.04 %
The Swatch Grp 234.80
3.57 %
Swiss Re 80.72
3.25 %
Zurich Insur Gr 360.00
2.95 %
Geberit 560.80
0.25 %
Roche Hldg G 313.00
-0.03 %
Sika 232.80
-0.77 %
Nestle 105.08
-0.92 %
Givaudan 3’646.00
-1.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:50
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Durchbruch über Fibonacci-Fächer? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart im Fokus
06:00
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
16.11.20
Inflation Conundrum
16.11.20
Vontobel: Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
16.11.20
SMI - Vorgaben erneut freundlich
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Moderna-Aktie springt nach oben: Positive Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - einfach lagerbar
Lonza-Aktie klettert: Moderna-Impfstoff kommt von Lonza im Wallis
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff: Dow letztlich kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiens Börsen legen bis zum Handelsende zu
Elon Musk auf Twitter: So knapp entkam Tesla einer Insolvenz
Roche kommt nach positiven CHMP-Empfehlungen zwei EU-Zulassungen näher - Roche-Aktie stabil
ABB erhält Auftrag von Wasserbehörde in Singapur - Aktie etwas fester
Zur Rose-Aktie steigt: Zur Rose offenbar für Betrieb von E-Rezept-Fachdienst in Deutschland ausgewählt
Die Deutsche Bank will sich von Donald Trump als Kunden trennen - die Hintergründe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen erwartet: SMI und DAX vorbörslich leichter - Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der DAX dürften am Dienstag etwas tiefer starten. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost sind am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street legte zum Wochenauftakt deutlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit